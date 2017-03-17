Sweet Sixteen coach is an award-winning football referee

Covington Scott Coach Steve Fromeyer knows how to keep his cool on the sidelines. After all, he knows what it’s like to issue a sideline warning.
Fromeyer, who’s coached Scott to its first Sweet Sixteen semifinals in his debut season as a high school head coach, has been a football offical since he graduated from Newport Central Catholic in 1996. He was named the KHSAA’s football Official of the Year in 2015.
“It took me a while to get it cause at first I didn’t really like it,” Fromeyer said. “I liked the camaraderie, I didn’t like the confrontation.”
Managing conflict got easier with time in part thanks to his day job; for the last 10 years Fromeyer has worked as a sales representative selling frozen pizzas for Schwans. He got his first head coacing job at the middle school level when he was 19-years-old
“Officiating is a thing where you get it or you don’t get it, Fromeyer said. “And I was lucky enough to be mentored by some of the best people in our association and we’re lucky to have great football in northern Ketnucky, and good football breeds good officiating.”
One of Fromeyer’s fondest football memories is getting to officiate in the 2012 Class 6A finals between Pleasure Ridge Park and Trinity. Longtime pals Eddie Eviston, then the coach at Newport Central Catholic, and Cooper Coach Randy Borchers were participants in the first two games that day.
“All in one day you had the NewCath boys running amok and burning stuff down,” Fromeyer said with a grin.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
