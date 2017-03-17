Sweet Sixteen memory: Mountain run shaped central Kentucky coach

In the preseason I asked boys’ basketball coaches to share their Sweet Sixteen memories. This is the final of 10 submissions that will be shared leading up to the weekend of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen. From Western Hills Coach Geoff Cody:
“My favorite Sweet Sixteen memory in playing in three straight Sweet Sixteens for Knott County Central in 1991, 1992 and 1993 and then finally winning a game and making it the final eight my senior year in 1993. Growing up in Eastern Kentucky, the idea of playing in the Sweet Sixteen was huge, I might say maybe more so than any other part of the state. Those communities rally around the schools and the athletic teams. As a kid I would listen to the Sweet 16 games on the radio and then go out in the back yard and shoot hoops and pretend to be playing in Rupp, not for UK, but during the Sweet Sixteen.
“My sophomore year in 1991, we lost to Corbin in the first round and stayed as a team a couple of more days. We went back home after the Saturday morning session. I remember listening that night as Fairdale and Pleasure Ridge Park played for the championship, almost in tears because I was sad that it was over. You never know if you’re going to get that chance to play in it again, so that’s what drove me my last two years of high school, because I wanted to experience that again. It was something special.”
