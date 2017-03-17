Fake news alert: Dunbar coach not going anywhere

A rumor began to trickle through press row on the Rupp Arena floor Friday afternoon. At halftime of the quarterfinal matchup between Scott High and Perry County Central former University of Kentucky head coach Joe B. Hall was being interviewed by Carl Nathe on the Kentucky Utilities/KHSAA Network halftime show.
Hall caused a stir when he seemed to suggest that the Paul Laurence Dunbar boys’ basketball head coaching position was open.
Was the coach of UK’s 1978 championship team breaking news that Scott Chalk was leaving his post as the head man of the 2016 state champion Bulldogs?
When asked to comment on Hall’s interview, Chalk texted back “He must know something I don’t.”
Turns out Hall had intended to reference the head-coaching vacancy at Tates Creek High School. Nathe issued a clarification after a commercial break and the fake news was quashed.
Tates Creek Athletics Director John Dixon informed the Herald-Leader earlier this week that Michael Allen would not return as the boys’ head coach after two seasons with the program.
