Sweet Sixteen: Fern Creek survives scare from Ballard for first semifinals trip

Led by senior star Chance Moore, Fern Creek fended off Ballard 55-52 in the quarterfinals of the 100thWhitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena on Friday night to reach the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
Moore scored Fern Creek’s first eight points as the Tigers built an 8-0 lead. He drew his second foul late in the first quarter and spend the bulk of the second period on the bench.
With its star sidelined, Fern Creek got a boost from Clint Wickliffe, who scored seven points off the bench in the first half. Ballard rallied with a 9-2 run down the stretch in the first half, keyed by seven second-quarter points from Clivonte Patterson, and the teams headed into halftime tied at 27-27.
Fern Creek jumped on the Bruins after the intermission, reeling off a 15-0 run punctuated by a vicious alley-oop dunk by Moore off a lob from Tony Rogers. The Bruins’ drought finally ended on a Tyrese Duncan jumper with 3:04 left in the third quarter, and Ballard went on a 10-0 fueled by eight points from Dorion Tisby to close within 42-37.
In the fourth quarter an 8-0 Ballard run got the Bruins within two points around the five-minute mark. Ballard twice had shots to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds but Tisby and Marshon Ford both came up short on three-pointers and Fern Creek finished off a 4-0 season sweep of their cross-town Louisville rivals.
Ballard forced 30 Fern Creek turnovers to generate 19 points, keeping the Bruins in the game despite shooting just 36 percent.
Moore finished with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Fern Creek. Patterson led all scorers with 19 points for Ballard.
Fern Creek will take on Cooper, which earlier Friday routed Collins, in Saturday’s second semifinal matchup at 8 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Comments