Saturday night at the Sweet Sixteen: Live updates

Follow along Saturday night during the semifinals of the 2017 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen State Basketball Tournament. Josh Moore is providing live updates from courtside in Rupp Arena.
You can scroll down below to follow his updates on Twitter.
Here is the lineup for Saturday night:
6:30 p.m.: Bowling Green (34-2) vs. Scott (23-12) | Live audio | Live stats
8 p.m.: Cooper (30-4) vs. Fern Creek (35-2) | Live audio | Live stats
Here is a summary of Friday’s quarterfinals:
Bowling Green 68, Scott Co. 53 | Recap | Box score
Scott 74, Perry Co. Central 52 | Recap | Box score
Cooper 58, Collins 33 | Recap | Box score
Fern Creek 55, Ballard 52 | Recap | Box score
Here is a summary of Thursday’s first-round games:
Fern Creek 81, Hopkinsville 64 | Recap | Box score
Ballard 69, Taylor Co. 33 | Recap | Box score
Collins 65, Elliott Co. 57 (OT) | Recap | Box score
Cooper 54, Meade Co. 39 | Recap | Box score
Here is a summary of Wednesday’s first-round games:
Bowling Green 68, Graves County 51 | Box score | Recap
Perry County Central 61, Pikeville 46 | Box score | Recap
Scott 77, Harlan Co. 65 | Box score | Recap
Scott Co. 83, Pulaski Co. 54 | Box score | Recap
Watch and listen
Watch: A live video broadcast is available for both games at KHSAA.TV, which requires a fee.
Listen: Both games are being broadcast live in Lexington on WBUL-FM 98.5
Read
Don’t forget to pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Herald-Leader, which included a special section celebrating the 100th year of the state tournament. Or read our Sweetest Century coverage online at Kentucky.com.
