March 18, 2017 6:13 PM

Saturday night at the Sweet Sixteen: Live updates

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Follow along Saturday night during the semifinals of the 2017 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen State Basketball Tournament. Josh Moore is providing live updates from courtside in Rupp Arena.

You can scroll down below to follow his updates on Twitter.

Here is the lineup for Saturday night:

6:30 p.m.: Bowling Green (34-2) vs. Scott (23-12) | Live audio | Live stats

8 p.m.: Cooper (30-4) vs. Fern Creek (35-2) | Live audio | Live stats

Here is a summary of Friday’s quarterfinals:

Bowling Green 68, Scott Co. 53 | Recap | Box score

Scott 74, Perry Co. Central 52 | Recap | Box score

Cooper 58, Collins 33 | Recap | Box score

Fern Creek 55, Ballard 52 | Recap | Box score

Here is a summary of Thursday’s first-round games:

Fern Creek 81, Hopkinsville 64 | Recap | Box score

Ballard 69, Taylor Co. 33 | Recap | Box score

Collins 65, Elliott Co. 57 (OT) | Recap | Box score

Cooper 54, Meade Co. 39 | Recap | Box score

Here is a summary of Wednesday’s first-round games:

Bowling Green 68, Graves County 51 | Box score | Recap

Perry County Central 61, Pikeville 46 | Box score | Recap

Scott 77, Harlan Co. 65 | Box score | Recap

Scott Co. 83, Pulaski Co. 54 | Box score | Recap

Watch and listen

Watch: A live video broadcast is available for both games at KHSAA.TV, which requires a fee.

Listen: Both games are being broadcast live in Lexington on WBUL-FM 98.5

Read

Don’t forget to pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Herald-Leader, which included a special section celebrating the 100th year of the state tournament. Or read our Sweetest Century coverage online at Kentucky.com.

