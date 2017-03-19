High School Basketball

March 19, 2017 11:15 AM

Live updates: Sweet Sixteen state championship game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Follow along Sunday afternoon during the championship game of the 2017 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen State Basketball Tournament. Josh Moore is providing live updates from courtside in Rupp Arena as Cooper (31-4) battles Bowling Green (35-2) for the title in the 100th edition of the event.

The game tips off at 2 p.m.

You can scroll down below to follow Josh’s updates on Twitter.

Watch and listen

Watch: A live video broadcast is available for the state title game at KHSAA.TV, which requires a fee.

Listen: The game is being broadcast live in Lexington on WBUL-FM 98.5

Sweet Sixteen wrap-up

Here is a summary of Saturday night’s semifinals:

Bowling Green 80, Scott 79 | Recap | Box score

Cooper 51, Fern Creek 44 | Recap | Box score

Here is a summary of Friday’s quarterfinals:

Bowling Green 68, Scott Co. 53 | Recap | Box score

Scott 74, Perry Co. Central 52 | Recap | Box score

Cooper 58, Collins 33 | Recap | Box score

Fern Creek 55, Ballard 52 | Recap | Box score

Here is a summary of Thursday’s first-round games:

Fern Creek 81, Hopkinsville 64 | Recap | Box score

Ballard 69, Taylor Co. 33 | Recap | Box score

Collins 65, Elliott Co. 57 (OT) | Recap | Box score

Cooper 54, Meade Co. 39 | Recap | Box score

Here is a summary of Wednesday’s first-round games:

Bowling Green 68, Graves County 51 | Box score | Recap

Perry County Central 61, Pikeville 46 | Box score | Recap

Scott 77, Harlan Co. 65 | Box score | Recap

Scott Co. 83, Pulaski Co. 54 | Box score | Recap

