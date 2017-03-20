Taveion Hollingsworth named Kentucky Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year

Taveion Hollingsworth, who last week was named Mr. Basketball, received the Kentucky Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year award on Monday.
Hollingsworth averaged 28.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.1 steals in 30 games for Paul Laurence Dunbar this season. As a junior he was named Sweet Sixteen MVP after leading Dunbar to its first state title.
He is the school’s first Mr. Basketball winner and its first Gatorade Player of the Year recipient. Hollingsworth is the first Lexington boys’ basketball player to win the Gatorade award.
The national Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year award will be awarded later this month. No Kentuckian has ever won that award.
Jaelynn Penn, a Butler star who led the Bearettes to two Sweet Sixteen titles, was named Kentucky Gatorade Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year last week. Megan Walker, a guard from Monacan (Va.) who’s committed to the University of Connecticut, was named Gatorade’s National Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year last Wednesday.
