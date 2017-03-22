Top UK football signee Lynn Bowden playing in Kentucky-Ohio All-Star basketball game

Rosters for the 26th annual Kentucky-Ohio All-Star games were released earlier this week.
Paul Laurence Dunbar star Taveion Hollingsworth, who was named Mr. Basketball last week, is participating for the Kentucky boys. Also on their roster are: Prince Anosike, Perry County Central; James Baker, Meade County; Pedro Bradshaw, Russellville; Peyton Broughton, North Laurel; Tim Dalton, Lawrence County; Jaylon Hall, Doss; Tray Hollowell, University Heights; Tony Jackson, North Hardin; Tavin Lovan, Franklin-Simpson; Jaylen Sebree, Christian County; Terry Taylor, Bowling Green; Chris Vogt, Graves County; Cole VonHandorf, Covington Catholic; Trace Young, North Hardin
The girls’ roster features: Zyah Beal, Boone County; Mackenzie Coleman, Metcalfe County; Janiya Davis, Hopkinsville; Emmie Harris, Boyle County; Rosemary Jackson, Bowling Green; Tasia Jeffries, Butler; Ally Johnson, Beechwood; Hannah Langhi, Marshall County; Kristen Mayo, East Carter; Whitney O’Mara, Mason County; Kiara Pankins, Lafayette; Princess Stewart, Franklin County; Jada Stinson, Elizabethtown; Maddie Waldrop, Murray; Grace White, Grayson County
One intriguing name on the Ohio boys’ roster? Warren Harding standout Lynn Bowden, who’s signed to play football at the University of Kentucky. He’s rated as a four-star athlete by 247Sports and considered the 60th best recruit in the class of 2017 by Scout.com. Ohio State commit Kaleb Wesson, Mr. Basketball in Ohio, also is set to play in the game.
Paul Laurence Dunbar Coach Scott Chalk is the head man on the Kentucky boys’ side, with Graves County’s Josh Frick and Perry Central’s Shannon Hoskins taking assistant duties. East Carter’s Hager Easterling will lead the girls with Butler’s Larry Just and Murray’s Rechelle Turner assisting.
Both games will be held at Thomas More College on Saturday, April 8.
