Henry Clay, Apollo baseball coaches share sweet reunion

Henry Clay senior Luke Wilson hit a walk-off double in the Blue Devils’ 8-7 win over Apollo on Saturday. Henry Clay trailed 5-0 after the top of the first before rallying.
The game served as a reunion for Apollo Coach Bob Mantooth and Henry Clay Coach Jordan Tarrence, who played for the longtime Eagles skipper and helped lead Apollo to back-to-back 3rd Region titles in 2001 and 2002. Mantooth brought a blue hat featuring a big, white Apollo “A,” and gave it to Tarrence’s son, Brayden.
“Thanks for being a great coach, mentor, and friend ... you are one of the reasons I do what I do and love the game so much. Good luck to you and the Eagles the rest of the way this year, maybe we can meet again in June,” Jordan Tarrence wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post following the game.
▪ Lexington Catholic (5th), Scott County (7th), Lafayette (15th), Tates Creek (17), Madison Central (19th) and Sayre (24th) all were ranked in the state’s preseason top 25 by Kentucky Prep Baseball Report. No region had more teams ranked than the 11th Region.
▪ Scott County’s softball team was ranked first in the state and 23rd in the nation by MaxPreps coming into the week. The Cardinals, who won their second state championship in three years last season, are 3-0 on the young season and have yet to allow a run entering the Big M Chevrolet Classic at Elizabethtown this weekend.
No. 5 Woodford County, the only other 11th Region team ranked in the state’s top 25, is 4-0 and also particpating in the Elizabethtown tournament this weekend. The Yellow Jackets and Cardinals were originally scheduled to play next week at Scott County but that game has been moved to April 27.
▪ Sayre pitchers James Dupree and Cameron Stiglich, a senior and junior, combined to throw a no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Bardstown to kick off the Spartans’ season on March 16.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
