High school basketball returns with all-star games the next two weekends

High school basketball’s actual season might be over in the commonwealth, but the post-postseason is just about to ramp up.
The fun kicks off with the Kentucky-Ohio all-star games at Thomas More College on Saturday. The girls start at 5:30 p.m. with the boys’ game scheduled to begin at 7:30. Paul Laurence Dunbar star Taveion Hollingsworth, this year’s Mr. Basketball, will play in the showcase and be coached by Bulldogs head man Scott Chalk. University of Kentucky football signee Lynn Bowden, the Wildcats’ top prospect in the 2017 class, is on the Ohio team’s roster.
East Carter’s Hager Easterling will coach the Kentucky girls, whose squad features three area players: Emmie Harris (Boyle County), Kiara Pankins (Lafayette) and Princess Stewart (Franklin County). Miss Basketball winner Lindsey Duvall will not play, as she is still recovering from minor knee surgery she underwent in mid-March.
On April 15, Transylvania will host the boys’ and girls’ East-West all-star games, sponsored by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. Hollingsworth will play in the boys’ game along with Luke Johnson (Lexington Catholic) and Jekobi Wells (Paris). Harris, Pankins and Stewart are all set to participate in the girls’ game.
The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series is two months away, starting with a pair of games in Bankers Life Fieldhouse on June 10 followed by two games at Central Hardin on June 11. The Louisville Courier-Journal reported on Monday that Kentucky team tryouts will resume after two years of a committee-based approach to selecting players. Those will be held at Campbellsville University (boys) and Franklin County (girls) on April 23.
Hollingsworth and Duvall earned automatic spots on their respective teams. Final rosters are expected to be released the week after tryouts.
Kentucky-Ohio rosters
Kentucky boys
Prince Anosike, Perry County Central; James Baker, Meade County; Pedro Bradshaw, Russellville; Peyton Broughton, North Laurel; Tim Dalton, Lawrence County; Jaylon Hall, Doss; Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Tray Hollowell, University Heights; Tony Jackson, North Hardin; Tavin Lovan, Franklin-Simpson; Jaylen Sebree, Christian County; Terry Taylor, Bowling Green; Chris Vogt, Graves County; Cole VonHandorf, Covington Catholic; Trace Young, North Hardin.
Ohio boys
Tristan Bartoe, Vinton County; Naz Bohannon, Lorain; Lynn Bowden, Warren Harding; B.J. Duling, Newark; Jayvon Graves, St. Vincent-St.Mary; Lonnie Grayson, Wyoming; Logan Hill, Massillon Jackson; Derek Koch, Northwestern; Evan Kuhlman, Lakota East; Joe McBride, Lake; Tommy Schmock, Lakewood St. Edward; Darryl Straughter, Canton McKinley; Austen Yarian, St. Ignatius; Will Yoakum, Delaware; Kyle Young, Massillon Jackson
Kentucky girls
Zyah Beal, Boone County; Mackenzie Coleman, Metcalfe County; Janiya Davis, Hopkinsville; Emmie Harris, Boyle County; Rosemary Jackson, Bowling Green; Tasia Jeffries, Butler; Ally Johnson, Beechwood; Hannah Langhi, Marshall County; Kristen Mayo, East Carter; Whitney O’Mara, Mason County; Kiara Pankins, Lafayette; Princess Stewart, Franklin County; Jada Stinson, Elizabethtown; Maddie Waldrop, Murray; Grace White, Grayson County.
Ohio girls
Dee Bekelja, Solon; Maddie Blyer, Hoover; Gabby Burris, Liberty Union; Alexah Chrisman, McAuley; Mariah Copeland, Toledo Notre Dame; Haylie Crouch, Springboro; Brelynn Hampton-Bey, Toledo Notre Dame; Victoria Harrison, Centerville; Juliauna Howard, Lakota West; Sarah Leyendecker, Mercy; Jamario McDavid, Kenton Ridge; Dai’Shona Polk, GlenOak; Alexis Stover, Solon; Caroline Taphorn, McAuley; Leah Wingeier, Newark
East-West rosters
West girls
Region 1: Hannah Langhi, Marshall County; Alicia Hornbuckle Calloway County; Region 2: Alisha Owens, Henderson County; Janiya Davis, Hopkinsville; Region 3: Lily Grimes, Breckinridge County; Emma Johnson, Daviess County; Region 4: Elli Bartley, Glasgow; MacKenzie Coleman, Metcalfe County; Region 5: Jada Stinson, Elizabethtown; Haeli Howard, Marion County; Region 6: Jaelynn Penn, Butler; Lindsey Duvall, Bullitt East; Region 7: Tonysha Curry, Manual; Natalie Collins, Eastern; Region 8 Kaylee Clifford, Trimble County; Sammy Rogers, Anderson County
East girls
Region 9: Allyson Johnson, Beechwood; Hailey Anderson, Cooper; Region 10: Whitney O’Mara, Mason County; Autumn Martin, Nicholas County; Region 11: Princess Stewart, Franklin County; Kiara Pankins, Lafayette; Region 12: Emmie Harris, Boyle County; Alyvia Walker, Danville; Region 13: Jordan Brock, Harlan; Kameryn, Ashurst Corbin; Region 14: McKenzie Flynn, Estill County; Kristen Waugh, Knott County Central; Region 15: Ali May, Johnson Central; Hope Lafferty, Sheldon Clark; Region 16: Maggie Jachimczuk, Russell; Kristen Mayo, East Carter
West boys
Region 1: Chris Vogt, Graves Co, Preston English, Murray; Region 2: Tray Hollowell, University Heights, Jaylen Sebree, Christian County; Region 3: Zach Hopewell, Apollo, Noah McElwain, Muhlenberg County; Region 4: Pedro Bradshaw, Russellville, Tavin Lovan, Franklin-Simpson; Terry Taylor, Bowling Green; Region 5: Tony Jackson, North Hardin, Kel Stotts, Adair County; Region 6: Jaylon Hall, Doss, Chance Moore, Fern Creek; Region 7: Clivonte Patterson, Ballard, Parker Jones, Louisville Christian; Region 8: Jo Griffin, South Oldham, Dominique Turner, Collins
East boys
Region 9: Cole Vonhandorf, Covington Catholic; Sean McNeil, Cooper; Region 10: Jake Ohmer, Scott; Jekobi Wells, Paris; Region 11: Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Dunbar; Luke Johnson, Lexington Catholic; Region 12: Peyton Gover, Southwestern; Noah Young, Lincoln County; Region 13: Peyton Broughton, North Laurel; Jared Grubb, South Laurel; Region 14: Torell Carter, Letcher County Central; Damon Tobler, Perry County Central; Region 15: Trenton Russell, Magoffin County; Timmy Dalton, Lawrence County; Mason Blair, Johnson Central; Region 16: Hayden Roe, West Carter; Michael Antrobus, Rowan County
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
