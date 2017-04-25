Rosters set for the 2017 Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series

The Kentucky rosters for the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Classic series were announced Tuesday morning by the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation.
The games in Kentucky, originally scheduled to be played at Central Hardin, have been moved to the Frankfort Convention Center. The girls will tip at 2 p.m. June 11 with the boys’ game to follow. The Indiana portion of the series will be played June 10 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Paul Laurence Dunbar's Taveion Hollingsworth and Bullitt East's Lindsey Duvall — this year's Mr. and Miss Basketball winners — received automatic spots on their respective teams by virtue of those awards. The remaining 11 members of each squad were selected following tryouts held on Saturday in Campbellsville (boys) and Frankfort (girls).
Also named to the boys' team were: James Baker, Meade County; DeAndre "Pedro" Bradshaw, Russellville; Peyton Broughton, North Laurel; Lukas Burkman, Trinity; Tim Dalton, Lawrence County; Kel Livers, Bardstown; Sean McNeil, Cooper; Jake Ohmer, Scott; Clivonte Patterson, Ballard; Terry Taylor, Bowling Green; Chris Vogt, Graves County. North Hardin's Trace Young was selected as an alternate.
Also named to the girls' team were: Jordan Brock, Harlan; Kaylee Clifford; Trimble County; Mackenzie Coleman; Metcalfe County; Rebeccca Cook, Franklin County; Tonysha Curry, Manual; Tasia Jeffries, Butler; Kristen Mayo, East Carter; Jaelynn Penn, Butler; Princess Stewart, Franklin County; Jada Stinson, Elizabethtown; Bre Torrens, Butler.
Wayne County’s Rodney Woods will coach the Kentucky All-Star boys with Scott Chalk (Dunbar), James Brewer (Bardstown), Jack Baker (Wayne County) and Landry Woods (Scott County) assisting.
Larry Just, Butler’s head coach, will lead the Kentucky All-Star girls. Joey Thacker (Franklin County), Hager Easterling (East Carter) and Amy Siegel (Assumption) will assist.
The Indiana rosters were announced earlier this month. Among the boys’ team members is Malik Williams, a University of Louisville signee who’s among the four finalists for the state’s Mr. Basketball award, the winner of which is scheduled to be named on Thursday.
Indiana’s girls have won seven straight games versus Kentucky’s girls. Kentucky’s boys have lost 16 straight games to Indiana’s boys.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments