Sweet Sixteen champion under KHSAA investigation for alleged violations

Bowling Green High School’s 2016-17 boys’ basketball team, which won the 100th Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Championship, is the subject of a Kentucky High School Athletic Association investigation for alleged recruiting violations.
The Louisville Courier-Journal first reported the story. In a lawsuit filed with the Warren County Circuit Clerk on Oct. 2, LaVonda Johnson — Bowling Green’s former girls’ basketball coach who was fired in August — “provided information to the KHSAA regarding violations” of KHSAA regulations relating to the recruitment of players.
Joe Angolia, the KHSAA’s communications director, confirmed to the Herald-Leader that “there is an ongoing review of the 2016-17 Bowling Green boys’ basketball team.”
Bowling Green won its first boys’ basketball title in March after defeating Cooper High School, 67-56, in the finals. D.G. Sherrill, who had coached the program for the last 12 years and who was also Bowling Green’s athletic director, resigned in June to take an administrative position with the school district.
A KHSAA boys’ basketball champion has never been stripped of its title.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments