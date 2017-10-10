Bowling Green's D.G. Sherrill expressed frustration at a call as Scott played Bowling Green in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Bowling Green's D.G. Sherrill expressed frustration at a call as Scott played Bowling Green in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Mark Mahan

High School Basketball

Sweet Sixteen champion under KHSAA investigation for alleged violations

By Josh Moore

October 10, 2017 9:04 PM

Bowling Green High School’s 2016-17 boys’ basketball team, which won the 100th Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Championship, is the subject of a Kentucky High School Athletic Association investigation for alleged recruiting violations.

The Louisville Courier-Journal first reported the story. In a lawsuit filed with the Warren County Circuit Clerk on Oct. 2, LaVonda Johnson — Bowling Green’s former girls’ basketball coach who was fired in August — “provided information to the KHSAA regarding violations” of KHSAA regulations relating to the recruitment of players.

Joe Angolia, the KHSAA’s communications director, confirmed to the Herald-Leader that “there is an ongoing review of the 2016-17 Bowling Green boys’ basketball team.”

Bowling Green won its first boys’ basketball title in March after defeating Cooper High School, 67-56, in the finals. D.G. Sherrill, who had coached the program for the last 12 years and who was also Bowling Green’s athletic director, resigned in June to take an administrative position with the school district.

A KHSAA boys’ basketball champion has never been stripped of its title.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

