Lexington Catholic Knights' Zan Payne puts up a shot over Lafayette Generals' Devontae Hayes during the semifinals of the 43rd District tournament at the Beuter Gymnasium at Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington, KY on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
High School Basketball

High school basketball starts this weekend — the preseason version, at least

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

November 09, 2017 11:04 AM

Basketball season is right around the corner, and preseason basketball is even closer. Here are some nearby, noteworthy upcoming events ahead of the actual season:

▪  The Scott County Lady Cards Hoopfest begins Friday and runs through Saturday. Here’s the varsity schedule (all times p.m. unless noted):

Friday: Harrison County vs. St. Henry, 5:15; Lexington Christian vs. Owen County, 6:20; Fleming County vs. Lexington Catholic, 7:30; Anderson County vs. Madison Central, 8:30.

Saturday: Pleasure Ridge Park vs. Frankfort, 10 a.m.; Gallatin County vs. Paris, 11:05 a.m.; Lincoln County vs. Manual, 1:20; Grant County vs. Scott, 1:20; Powell County vs. Frederick Douglass, 2:30; Henry Clay vs. Simon Kenton, 3:45; Montgomery County vs. Beechwood, 5; Scott County vs. Woodward (Ohio), 6:15.

▪  Paul Laurence Dunbar will host the Fayette County Hoop-O-Rama on Saturday, Nov. 18. All six Lexington public schools as well as Lexington Catholic will participate. Here’s the slate: Tates Creek vs. Frankfort, 10 a.m.; Frederick Douglass vs. Lexington Catholic, 11:45 a.m.; Bryan Station vs. Whitley County, 1:30 p.m.; Lafayette vs. Mason County, 3 p.m.; Henry Clay vs. Paducah Tilghman, 4:45 p.m.; Paul Laurence Dunbar vs. Central, 6:30 p.m.

Riddle
Scott County's Peyton Riddle (22) shoots in the lane against Lafayette, during the girls 11th Region Tournament semifinals, Friday night, March 3, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Tim Webb

▪  The Dunbar Community Center on Saturday will host the inaugural Donna Murphy Classic, named after the state’s first Miss Basketball. It is a middle school girls’ basketball showcase. Play begins at 1 p.m. with the final game set to tip at 6 p.m. Bryan Station, Edith J. Hayes, Jessie Clark, Leestown, LTMS and Morton are participating.

“We are attempting to celebrate and advance girls’ middle school basketball in Fayette County Public Schools and hope that this will be the start of an annual event,” Murphy wrote in an email.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

