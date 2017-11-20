Preseason watch list for the 2018 Kentucky Mr. Basketball award

The high school boys’ basketball season begins Monday, Nov. 27, but the Mr. Basketball conversation has been ongoing since the end of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen back in March.
Below are 10 seniors, listed in alphabetical order by last name, who boast prime profiles for Mr. Basketball candidacy. This is not a list of official candidates, which will be determined by Player of the Year voting in each of the state’s 16 regions later in the season. This is merely a projection, based on previous accomplishments, of who should have the best shot at claiming the award once voting occurs in March.
Wyatt Battaile
School: Pikeville
College: Undecided
Height: 6-4
Team accolades: Pikeville reached the Sweet Sixteen in 2017, its first year under Elisha Justice, and the first time since 1999.
Individual accolades: Quarterbacked Pikeville’s football team to a state championship in 2015, a feat that led to an All-State honorable mention in that sport that season.
Junior season stats: 20.2 points, 7.4 rebounds
Trevon Faulkner
School: Mercer County
College: Northern Kentucky University
Height: 6-4
Team accolades: Titans were ranked No. 1 during times in the 2015-16 season, in which they went 33-2 and reached the Sweet Sixteen for the second time in school history. Mercer County’s played in back-to-back 12th Region finals.
Individual accolades: .Named second-team All-State in 2017 and 2016. Plays cornerback and wide receiver for Mercer County’s football team.
Junior season stats: 24.2 points, 11.9 rebounds
Steven Fitzgerald
School: Pulaski County
College: Samford University
Height: 6-4
Team accolades: Pulaski County last season qualified for the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1992.
Individual accolades: Named third-team All-State in 2017.
Junior season stats: 25.1 points, 8.9 rebounds
CJ Fredrick
School: Covington Catholic
College: Iowa
Height: 6-4
Team accolades: CovCath has played in back-to-back 9th Region finals during Fredrick’s time in the program, going 57-13 overall in the last two seasons, including a 31-4 mark against region foes.
Individual accolades: All-State honorable mention in 2017.
Junior season stats: 19.7 points, 3.2 rebounds
Carter Hendricksen
School: Lexington Christian
College: North Florida University
Height: 6-8
Team accolades: LCA had its most wins (23) in program history during the 2016-17 season, in which it won the 43rd District and qualified for the 11th Region title for the first times.
Individual accolades: All-State honorable mention in 2017.
Junior season stats: 15.3 points, 8.1 rebounds
Adam Kunkel
School: Cooper
College: Belmont University
Height: 6-2
Team accolades: Cooper qualified for the Sweet Sixteen in 2017, reaching the championship game in the program’s first appearance.
Individual accolades: All-State third team in 2017.
Junior season stats: 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds
Mickey Pearson
School: John Hardin
College: St. Louis University
Height: 5
Team accolades: John Hardin lost to in the 5th Region semifinals in 2017. That was the Bulldogs’ first appearance in the region tournament since 2014.
Individual accolades: All-State honorable mention in 2017.
Junior season stats: 22.2 points, 8.8 rebounds
Cobe Penny
School: Anderson County
College: Bellarmine University
Height: 5-11
Team accolades: Anderson County has played in back-to-back 8th Region championship games.
Individual accolades: All-State honorable mention in 2017.
Junior season stats: 23 points, 6.7 rebounds
Cooper Robb
School: Scott County
College: UNC-Charlotte
Height: 6-2
Team accolades: Scott County played in the 2017 Sweet Sixteen, where it fell in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Bowling Green.
Individual accolades: All-State honorable mention in 2017. Multi-sport star has started for Scott County in two state baseball tournaments and is a starting cornerback for the Cardinals’ football team.
Junior season stats: 14.9, 5.0 rebounds
Andrew Taylor
School: Corbin
College: Furman University
Height: 6-3
Team accolades: Corbin played for the 13th Region championship in 2017, and has qualified for the region tournament in all four of Taylor’s previous seasons.
Individual accolades: All-State second team in 2017. All-State honorable mention in 2016.
Junior season stats: 29.5 points, 11.8 rebounds
Anthony Wales
School: Fern Creek
College: Samford University
Height: 6-0
Team accolades: Fern Creek reached the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history in 2017, bowing out to Cooper in the semifinals.
Individual accolades: All-State honorable mention in 2017.
Junior season stats: 14.3 points, 2.3 rebounds
