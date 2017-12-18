Scott County's Peyton Riddle shoots against Henry Clay in the championship game of the 42nd district tournament in the gym at Bryan Station high school in Lexington on Feb. 24, 2017.
High School Basketball

Top girls’ players and teams set for Lexington Catholic’s holiday classic

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

December 18, 2017 05:10 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 07:38 PM

Five preseason favorites for Miss Basketball and 10 Herald-Leader preseason top-25 teams take the court beginning Tuesday for the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.

No. 7 Simon-Kenton’s Ally Niece, a Northern Kentucky commit, leads the Pioneers against Paul Laurence Dunbar and senior Mashayla Cecil, who is averaging 25.6 points, in one of the tournament’s openers Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s action also includes No. 15 Lincoln County and No. 23 Ryle. Games will be played in both the Bueter and Alumni gyms at Lexington Catholic. Wednesday’s games will include 5-foot-8 DePaul commit Lexi Held, who leads Cooper against Floyd Central at 8 p.m.

On Thursday, the tournament’s top seeds join the fray after first-round byes. They include No. 3 Mercy and St. Louis commit Ciaja Harbison, No. 4 Clark County, No. 6 Murray and Murray State commit Macey Turley, No. 8 Mercy, No. 10 Scott County and Eckerd commit Peyton Riddle, No. 14 Connor and No. 17 Boyd County, with Marshall commit Savannah Wheeler.

The winner’s bracket culminates with the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

This week

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

When: Tuesday through Saturday

Where: Lexington Catholic, Alumni and Bueter gyms

Bracket/schedule: Bit.ly/2oDYau9

