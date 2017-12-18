Top girls’ players and teams set for Lexington Catholic’s holiday classic

Five preseason favorites for Miss Basketball and 10 Herald-Leader preseason top-25 teams take the court beginning Tuesday for the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
No. 7 Simon-Kenton’s Ally Niece, a Northern Kentucky commit, leads the Pioneers against Paul Laurence Dunbar and senior Mashayla Cecil, who is averaging 25.6 points, in one of the tournament’s openers Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s action also includes No. 15 Lincoln County and No. 23 Ryle. Games will be played in both the Bueter and Alumni gyms at Lexington Catholic. Wednesday’s games will include 5-foot-8 DePaul commit Lexi Held, who leads Cooper against Floyd Central at 8 p.m.
On Thursday, the tournament’s top seeds join the fray after first-round byes. They include No. 3 Mercy and St. Louis commit Ciaja Harbison, No. 4 Clark County, No. 6 Murray and Murray State commit Macey Turley, No. 8 Mercy, No. 10 Scott County and Eckerd commit Peyton Riddle, No. 14 Connor and No. 17 Boyd County, with Marshall commit Savannah Wheeler.
The winner’s bracket culminates with the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
This week
Traditional Bank Holiday Classic
When: Tuesday through Saturday
Where: Lexington Catholic, Alumni and Bueter gyms
Bracket/schedule: Bit.ly/2oDYau9
