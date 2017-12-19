Early stats are in: Who’s leading the state in boys’ and girls’ basketball?

Scott County’s Michael Moreno and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Mashayla Cecil are among the top scorers in the state, according to the first basketball statistical report from the KHSAA released Tuesday.
Moreno’s 23.2 points per game ranks 17th in the state, while his 11.2 rebounds per game place him sixth overall. Christian County’s Detorrion Ware leads the state with 33 points per game, while Clinton County’s Seth Stockton is the rebounds leader with 14.9 per game.
Cecil checks in as the state’s seventh leading scorer on the girls’ side with 25.2 points per game. Owsley County’s Macie Gibson leads the state in both scoring and rebounding with 32.6 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. Gibson is also among the top field goal percentage shooters, making 66 of 107 attempts for 61.7 percent.
Scott County’s Zakiyia Holt leads the state in girls’ field goal percentage going 16-of-23 for 69.6 percent.
Fairdale leads all boys’ teams in scoring at a clip of 83.5 points per game. Scott County leads the girls with 83 points per game.
The KHSAA says it will begin updating it’s stat leaders every day about 3 a.m., unlike past years, where they have been compiled weekly. The KHSAA depends on member schools to submit their own stats to ensure the list is properly updated.
See the complete lists through the following links.
KHSAA Boys’ Basketball Stat Leaders
KHSAA Girls’ Basketball Stat Leaders
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
