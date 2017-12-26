Kentucky’s top basketball team is spending a week at the beach. Here’s how to watch.

Scott County, the No. 1 boys’ basketball team in the Lexington Herald-Leader’s preseason poll of coaches, is hitting the beach this week.
The Cardinals (8-0) will play in the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., this week. They’ll open against Cincinnati Moeller (5-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Moeller’s only loss this season was at Covington Catholic, 58-53, on Dec. 12. Scott County improved to 8-0 with a 97-82 win over Waggener on Dec. 19 and is 4-0 against 11th Region competition with wins over Frederick Douglass, Lafayette, Lexington Catholic and Lexington Christian.
Michael Moreno, a junior who’s been offered by Iowa, Eastern Kentucky and Bradley, is averaging 23.6 points (on 50-percent shooting) and 11.3 rebounds for Scott County. Senior Cooper Robb (12.1) and junior Bryce (11) also are averaging double-figure scoring for the Cardinals.
Never miss a local story.
Most of the games in the holiday tournament — including all winner’s bracket games — will be streamed free of charge online. You can access a full tournament schedule (which also identifies games that will be streamed) at www.beachballclassic.com/schedule/2017-bbc-schedule and can access the live stream via www.htcconnect.com/bbcstreaming. Live stats for the tournament will be available at stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?gid=beach.
Georgetown News-Graphic reporter Kal Oakes will also provide coverage on Twitter during the games.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments