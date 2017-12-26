Kentucky’s top basketball team is spending a week at the beach. Here’s how to watch.

Scott County's Jaylen Barber (44) Michael Mckenzie (5) KJ Tucker (3) Kobi Harris (45) and Cam Fluker (1) celebrate a basket from Scott County's Michael Moreno (24) during their game at Scott County High School in Georgetown, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Scott County beat Lexington Christian 68-59. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com