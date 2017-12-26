Scott County's Jaylen Barber (44) Michael Mckenzie (5) KJ Tucker (3) Kobi Harris (45) and Cam Fluker (1) celebrate a basket from Scott County's Michael Moreno (24) during their game at Scott County High School in Georgetown, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Scott County beat Lexington Christian 68-59.
Scott County's Jaylen Barber (44) Michael Mckenzie (5) KJ Tucker (3) Kobi Harris (45) and Cam Fluker (1) celebrate a basket from Scott County's Michael Moreno (24) during their game at Scott County High School in Georgetown, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Scott County beat Lexington Christian 68-59. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Scott County's Jaylen Barber (44) Michael Mckenzie (5) KJ Tucker (3) Kobi Harris (45) and Cam Fluker (1) celebrate a basket from Scott County's Michael Moreno (24) during their game at Scott County High School in Georgetown, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Scott County beat Lexington Christian 68-59. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

High School Basketball

Kentucky’s top basketball team is spending a week at the beach. Here’s how to watch.

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

December 26, 2017 01:36 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Scott County, the No. 1 boys’ basketball team in the Lexington Herald-Leader’s preseason poll of coaches, is hitting the beach this week.

The Cardinals (8-0) will play in the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., this week. They’ll open against Cincinnati Moeller (5-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Moeller’s only loss this season was at Covington Catholic, 58-53, on Dec. 12. Scott County improved to 8-0 with a 97-82 win over Waggener on Dec. 19 and is 4-0 against 11th Region competition with wins over Frederick Douglass, Lafayette, Lexington Catholic and Lexington Christian.

Michael Moreno, a junior who’s been offered by Iowa, Eastern Kentucky and Bradley, is averaging 23.6 points (on 50-percent shooting) and 11.3 rebounds for Scott County. Senior Cooper Robb (12.1) and junior Bryce (11) also are averaging double-figure scoring for the Cardinals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most of the games in the holiday tournament — including all winner’s bracket games — will be streamed free of charge online. You can access a full tournament schedule (which also identifies games that will be streamed) at www.beachballclassic.com/schedule/2017-bbc-schedule and can access the live stream via www.htcconnect.com/bbcstreaming. Live stats for the tournament will be available at stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?gid=beach.

Georgetown News-Graphic reporter Kal Oakes will also provide coverage on Twitter during the games.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut

    Frederick Douglass High School's boys' and girls' basketball teams played Henry Clay High School at home on Tuesday, November 29, 2017.

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut 1:31

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut
Jake Ohmer sinking the first basket of overtime 0:06

Jake Ohmer sinking the first basket of overtime
Jake Ohmer sinks another 0:10

Jake Ohmer sinks another

View More Video