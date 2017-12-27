Local basketball tournament will hold 12 games in three days

Lexington Christian will host 12 boys’ basketball games in three days as part of the eighth annual Central Bank Jim Rose Classic this week.
The tournament will tip Wednesday with a tilt between Beechwood and Frederick Douglass at 3 p.m. Conner will meet Tates Creek (4:45 p.m.), Lexington Christian gets Letcher County Central (6:15 p.m.) and Central will play Madisonville (8 p.m.) to round out the first day.
The winner’s bracket semifinals are set for 6:15 and 8 p.m. Thursday. The championship finals are scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Friday. Consolation games will be played earlier each day.
PrepSpin will have online broadcasts all week from the tournament. Links to those streams can be found below, and will be added as they become available.
Never miss a local story.
WEDNESDAY
Beechwood (5-5) vs. Frederick Douglass (4-5), 3 p.m.
Conner (2-9) vs. Tates Creek (2-7), 4:45 p.m.
Lexington Christian (4-5) vs. Letcher County Central (3-8), 6:15 p.m.
Central (1-6) vs. Madisonville (9-3), 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
Beechwood-Douglass loser vs. Conner-Tates Creek loser, 3 p.m.
LCA-Letcher Central loser vs. Central-Madisonville loser, 4:45 p.m.
Beechwood-Douglass winner vs. Conner-Tates Creek winner, 6:15 p.m.
LCA-Letcher Central winner vs. Central-Madisonville winner, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Consolation finals, 4:30 p.m.
Championship finals, 6:15 p.m.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments