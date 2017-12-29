Big moments, bigger celebrations: Our top 50 high school sports photos from 2017

Raceland takes the field for the Class A Russell Athletic KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game against Beechwood at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday. Dec.1, 2017. Beechwood beat Raceland 41-0. Alex Slitzaslitz@herald-leader.com
Raceland takes the field for the Class A Russell Athletic KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game against Beechwood at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday. Dec.1, 2017. Beechwood beat Raceland 41-0. Alex Slitzaslitz@herald-leader.com
A great story can be your guide to reliving moments you’ll cherish forever. A great photo can do it in much fewer words.
Below you’ll find 50 of my favorite high school sports photos that were shot by our photographers in 2017. I hope you’ll enjoy looking back at the memories made by players, coaches and fans in the last year.
Paul Laurence Dunbar's Cam Baughman (18) and Paul Laurence Dunbar's Brendan Hord (26) celebrate during their game against Tates Creek at Tates Creek High School in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Lexington Catholic coach Brandon Salsman all over his team in the first half as Lexington Catholic defeated Dunbar 53-52 on Thursday January 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Boyle County fans cheer during the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game against Corbin at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday. Dec.1, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Members of the Lafayette baseball team entertain themselves in the dugout with rocks and a fidget spinner during a rain delay during their 43rd District baseball tournament semifinal game against Tates Creek at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Franklin Co. lead scorer Princess Stewart (5) reacted as the clock ran down in the fourth quarter of the Franklin Co. vs Holmes girl's Sweet 16 semifinal basketball game at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, Ky, on March 11, 2017. Franklin Co. beat Holmes 51-36.
Pablo Alcala palcala@herald-leader.com
Paul Laurence Dunbar's Eddy Andrade heads on goal off the corner kick against Lexington Catholic in the 11th region boys soccer final at Joseph Ford Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 21, 2017.
Matt Goins
Scott County's Kennedy Sullivan (4) celebrates with teammates after her home run during their game against Woodford County at Scott County High School in Georgetown, Ky., Thursday, April 27, 2017. Scott County beat Woodford County 5-3.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Henry Clay's Marques Warrick (3) shoots past Frederick Douglass' Jayden Brown (22) during their game at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Lexington Christian assistant coach Jeff Smith celebrates after their 6-4 victory over Lexington Catholic in the 43rd District baseball tournament semifinal at Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Paul Laurence Dunbar's Taveion Hollingsworth shoots against Lexington Christian Academy's Will Hacker during the semifinals of the 43rd district tournament in the Beuter Gymnasium in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Matt Goins
Paul Laurence Dunbar celebrates after defeating Bryan Station 3-1 during the 11th Region semifinals Woodford County High School in Versailles, Ky., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Lexington Catholic celebrates following the 43rd District finals against Paul Laurence Dunbar at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Lexington Catholic beat Paul Laurence Dunbar 2-1 on penalty kicks.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sayre's Cameron Stiglich (16) warms up in the dugout before a game against Bryan Station at Bryan Station High School in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Tates Creek's Jenna Shalash (0) blocks a shot during their 43rd District semifinal soccer game against Paul Laurence Dunbar at Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Tates Creek beat Paul Laurence Dunbar 3-2 on Penalty Kicks.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Paul Laurence Dunbar's Matt Halpin returns the ball during his singles match against Henry Clay's Noah Tapp during the 11th Region tennis finals at the University of Kentucky, Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Raceland takes the field for the Class A Russell Athletic KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game against Beechwood at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday. Dec.1, 2017. Beechwood beat Raceland 41-0.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Luminarias in the shape of a star during a vigil for Star Ifeacho in the S. T. Roach Gymnasium at Paul Laurence Dunbar high school in Lexington, Ky., Monday, May 1, 2017.
Matt Goins
Tates Creek's Patrick Kelly cleas the bar at 6 feet, 8 inches during the 2017 KHSAA Track & Field 3A State Meet at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Bryan Station's Isaiah McCall clears a fence while winning the 110m hurdle at the region 6 track tournament for Class 3A at R. L. Grider Stadium at Bryan Station high school in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Matt Goins
Woodford's Bethany Todd (17) strikes out a player on the other team and tells her to sit down after winning the Regional softball finals game Woodford County vs Scott County at Franklin County High School on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Frankfort, Ky 1-0.
Ebony Cox
Lafayette fans cheer from the stands during the Adidas Kickoff Classic against Bryan Station at Tates Creek High School, Friday, Aug. 18. 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Lexington Catholic's Sidney Schoff (20) kicks the ball down field past Lexington Christian Lexi Sheely's (14) during their 43rd District semifinal soccer game at Lexington Christian High School in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Lexington Catholic beat Lexington Christian 4-0.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Bryan Station's Danielle Puckett (12) hits the ball past Frederick Douglass' Kirsten Mason (8) and Frederick Douglass' Lauren Reynolds (26) during their 42nd District tournament semifinal game at Sayre in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Bryan Station beat Frederick Douglass 3-0.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Henry Clay's Michael McMullen, left, celebrates with quarterback D. J. Van Horn after the pair combined for a touchdown against Cooper at Dr. Robert Feld Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, October 27, 2017.
Matt Goins
Franklin County's Rebecca Cook (11), center, celebrates with her teammates after beating Lafayette 54-37, during the girls 11th Region Tournament finals, Saturday, March 4, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.during the girls 11th Region Tournament finals, Saturday, March 4, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Tim Webb
Waggener quarterback Jairus Brents throws a pass against Lexington Christian at Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, KY., on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Michael Reaves
Corbin's head coach Justin Haddix celebrates with Corbin's Ethan Wine (25) after his touchdown during the Class 3A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game against Boyle County at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday. Dec.1, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Henry Clay's head coach Dale Grupe crosses Tates Creek off of his list following their 3-1 victory during the 11th Region semifinals at Woodford County High School in Versailles, Ky., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Lafayette's Kristina Leggas reacts after setting a new personal best in winning the pole vault at the region 6 track tournament for Class 3A at R. L. Grider Stadium at Bryan Station high school in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Matt Goins
Chris Troutmam, of Louisville, Ky., a senior at Trinity, applies paint to his face while tailgating with other students before a game between Trinity and St. Xavier at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Trinity beat St. Xavier 28-0.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Bryan Station's Keaton Simpson (11) had the ball stripped by University Height's DJ Quarles (21) and Malik Lovan, left, in the 3rd quarteras Bryan Station High School played University University Heights in theTraditional Bank Holiday Classic played at Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington Ky., Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Bryan Station won 82-69. Bryan Station's 11- Keaton Simpson had the ball stripped by University Height's 21- DJ Quarles and 2- Malik Lovan, left, in the 3rd quarter
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Frederick Douglass' Micah Lowe (17) and Frederick Douglass' Maliq Trigg (6) celebrates a touchdown during their game against Scott County at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown, Ky., Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Scott County beat Frederick Douglass 55-21.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Danville's Dmauriae VanCleave (7) runs a pick 6 back as Lexington Christian's Dillon Wheatley (32) gave chase. Danville hosted Lexington Christian on Friday Nov. 17, 2017 in Danville, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Tates Creek leaves the field at halftime during their game against Henry Clay during the Adidas Kickoff Classic at Tates Creek High School, Friday, Aug. 18. 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Tates Creek's Jenna Strange was all alone as she crossed the bridge during the Region 6 3A cross country championships at Lykins Park in Winchester, Ky., Saturday, October 28, 2017.
Matt Goins
Henry Clay's Tyree Clark is horse-collared but didn't get the flag as he runs against Cooper at Dr. Robert Feld Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, October 27, 2017.
Matt Goins
Danville's Dmauriae VanCleave runs against Mayfield during the Class 2A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Matt Goins
Bryan Station pole vaulter Jordan Hampton warms up prior to competing at the Fayette Co. Track and Field Championships at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Matt Goins
Paul Laurence Dunbar's Allie Chapman (5) digs the ball during a game against Henry Clay at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Scott County's Brice Fryman (3) scores a touchdown past Frederick Douglass' Daiyaan Perkins (19) during their game at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown, Ky., Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Bekah Upchurch, Mercer Co., watched her putt on the first hole during the Girls 7th Region golf tournament played at the Keene Trace Golf Club Keene Run Course, 5600 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville, KY, Ky., Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Scott Co. fans can only watch as McCracken County's Trent Shelby celebrates after stealing home to score on a wild pitch against Scott Co. in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Baseball Championship at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Matt Goins
Frederick Douglass' Nate Gay (5) sits on the field as Danville's James Patton (54) celebrates an interception in the first quarter of their game at Danville High School in Danville, Ky., Saturday, Aug 19, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sayre's Sam Seahorn (18) watches his ball fly over the field during the 11th Region baseball championship against Scott County at Madison Southern High School in Berea, Ky., Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Frederick Douglass' Maliq Trigg waves the school flag before taking the field against Bryan Station at Frederick Douglass High School football stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, September 29, 2017.
Matt Goins
LCA's Dearious Smith reaches for a touchdown reception against Lexington Catholic's Carson Brownell at Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, Ky., Friday, September 8, 2017.
Matt Goins
Paul Laurence Dunbar's Taveion Hollingsworth was presented a commemorative basketball as he was honored as Lexington's all-time leading scorer during senior night festivities prior to tonight's game against Scott Co. in the S. T. Roach Gymnasium in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, February 17, 2017.
Matt Goins
B.J. Ruckriegel, left, and Tom Smith, both of Louisville, Ky., laugh at Ruckriegel's tailgating site before a game between Trinity and St. Xavier at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Ruckriegel graduated from Trinity in 1995 and usually draws a crowd of about 400 people to his tailgating site.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Bryan Station head coach Frank Parks speaks with Bryan Station's Jalen Burbage (1) in the third quarter during the Adidas Kickoff Classic at Tates Creek High School, Friday, Aug. 18. 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Tates Creek's Zach Taluskie (17) takes the field before a game against Madison Central at Tates Creek High School in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Comments