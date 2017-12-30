Live stream: Watch one of the nation’s top sophomores and a Sweet Sixteen hopeful

The championship matchup of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic is set, and you can watch it without leaving your house.

Cooper, the defending champion of Lexington Catholic’s holiday tournament, will play Rocky River (N.C.) in the finals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. You can find the PrepSpin broadcast embedded below.

Jaden Springer, a five-star shooting guard who’s ranked in the top 10 nationally in the 2020 class by 247Sports and ESPN, plays for Rocky River. Springer holds several offers, among them UCLA, Auburn and Tennessee. He visited the University of Kentucky on Friday but does not currently have a offer from the Wildcats.

Cooper, which features Belmont signee Adam Kunkel, made the Sweet Sixteen finals last season and is among the favorites to win the 9th Region this season.