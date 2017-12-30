Rocky River (N.C.) sophomore Jaden Springer, center, is ranked in the top 10 nationally in his class. His team is playing in the finals of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Saturday, December 30, 2017, in Lexington, Ky.
Rocky River (N.C.) sophomore Jaden Springer, center, is ranked in the top 10 nationally in his class. His team is playing in the finals of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Saturday, December 30, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. Jeff Siner Charlotte Observer
Rocky River (N.C.) sophomore Jaden Springer, center, is ranked in the top 10 nationally in his class. His team is playing in the finals of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Saturday, December 30, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. Jeff Siner Charlotte Observer

High School Basketball

Live stream: Watch one of the nation’s top sophomores and a Sweet Sixteen hopeful

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

December 30, 2017 05:25 PM

The championship matchup of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic is set, and you can watch it without leaving your house.

Cooper, the defending champion of Lexington Catholic’s holiday tournament, will play Rocky River (N.C.) in the finals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. You can find the PrepSpin broadcast embedded below.

Jaden Springer, a five-star shooting guard who’s ranked in the top 10 nationally in the 2020 class by 247Sports and ESPN, plays for Rocky River. Springer holds several offers, among them UCLA, Auburn and Tennessee. He visited the University of Kentucky on Friday but does not currently have a offer from the Wildcats.

Cooper, which features Belmont signee Adam Kunkel, made the Sweet Sixteen finals last season and is among the favorites to win the 9th Region this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jaden Springer finishes alley-oop in Lexington holiday tournament

    Jaden Springer, a five-star prospect ranked in the top 10 of the class of 2020, finished an alley-oop during a Rocky River (N.C.) win over Bryan Station in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Wednesday, December 28, 2017.

Jaden Springer finishes alley-oop in Lexington holiday tournament

Jaden Springer finishes alley-oop in Lexington holiday tournament 0:13

Jaden Springer finishes alley-oop in Lexington holiday tournament
Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut 1:31

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut
Jake Ohmer sinking the first basket of overtime 0:06

Jake Ohmer sinking the first basket of overtime

View More Video