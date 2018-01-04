Lafayette's Caroline Bennett (5) drives around Franklin County's Princess Stewart (5), during the girls 11th Region Tournament finals, Saturday, March 4, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
High School Basketball

You can see some of the state’s top girls’ basketball teams in one spot this weekend

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

January 04, 2018 10:02 AM

Franklin County high school will host eight girls’ basketball games as part of the Centria Metals/Penn Station East Coast Subs Shootout on Saturday. The schedule features seven teams ranked in the Herald-Leader’s preseason top 25 and three of the state’s top 13 scorers.

Admission is $8 for the entire day. Here’s the slate:

Lafayette vs. Nelson County, 10 a.m.: Cardinals senior Marly Walls is 11th in the state at 24.1 points per game. Caroline Bennett leads Lafayette with 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds.

No. 5 Butler vs. No. 14 Conner, 11:30 a.m.: Louisville signee Molly Lockhart averages 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for Butler, which has won two of the last four state titles.

Assumption vs. Green County, 1 p.m.

Covington Holy Cross vs. North Hardin, 2:30 p.m.

No. 18 Elizabethtown vs. No. 16 Harlan County, 4:15 p.m.: Sophomore Whitney Hay leads E-town with 18.4 points. UK signee Blair Green averages 26.4 points, fifth-best in the state, for the Black Bears.

South Laurel vs. North Bullitt, 5:45 p.m.

No. 8 Mercy vs. Scott, 7:15 p.m.: The Jaguars are 1-3 against teams ranked in the preseason top 25. Scott’s Anna Clephane leads the state with 30.2 points per game.

No. 16 Franklin County vs. No. 10 Scott County, 9 p.m.: The 11th Region’s three-time defending champs lost five straight in December but are 8-5 overall with an unblemished record against region foes. Scott County’s got three players averaging about 15 points a night — Morgan DeFoor, Maaliya Owens and Peyton Riddle.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

