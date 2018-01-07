Bryan Station's Terrance Clayton-Murphy (1) scored on University Height's Drew McGowan (11) in the 3rd quarter as Bryan Station High School played University University Heights in theTraditional Bank Holiday Classic played at Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington Ky., Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Bryan Station won 82-69.
High School Basketball

See who Josh Moore voted for in the high school basketball polls

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

January 07, 2018 02:17 PM

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press basketball polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling.

BOYS

School

Record

1. Trinity

13-1

2. Scott County

13-1

3. Cooper

14-2

4. Fern Creek

12-3

5. Covington Catholic

12-3

6. Bryan Station

14-1

7. Ballard

10-3

8. Madison Central

13-4

9. Lexington Catholic

11-5

10. Oldham County

14-2

GIRLS

School

Record

1. Mercer County

15-1

2. Campbell County

17-1

3. Sacred Heart

10-4

4. Butler

13-1

5. Elizabethtown

14-1

6. Male

11-4

7. South Warren

14-2

8. Murray

13-2

9. Scott County

14-2

10. Boyd County

11-2

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

