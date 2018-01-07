See who Josh Moore voted for in the high school basketball polls

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press basketball polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling.
BOYS
School
Record
1. Trinity
13-1
2. Scott County
13-1
3. Cooper
14-2
4. Fern Creek
12-3
5. Covington Catholic
12-3
6. Bryan Station
14-1
7. Ballard
10-3
8. Madison Central
13-4
9. Lexington Catholic
11-5
10. Oldham County
14-2
GIRLS
School
Record
1. Mercer County
15-1
2. Campbell County
17-1
3. Sacred Heart
10-4
4. Butler
13-1
5. Elizabethtown
14-1
6. Male
11-4
7. South Warren
14-2
8. Murray
13-2
9. Scott County
14-2
10. Boyd County
11-2
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
