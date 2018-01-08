Cooper's Braydon Runion shoots against The Skills Academy during the semifinals of the Republic Bank Holiday Classic in the Bueter Gymnasium at Lexington Catholic in Lexington, Ky., Friday, December 29, 2017.
High School Basketball

Who’s on top in the first high school basketball media rankings of the season?

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

January 08, 2018 04:02 PM

LOUISVILLE

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

School

FPV

Record

Points

1. Trinity

7

13-1

106

2. Scott County

3

13-1

99

3. Fern Creek

2

12-3

89

4. Cooper

14-2

78

5. Covington Catholic

12-3

66

6. Bryan Station

14-1

57

7. Ballard

10-3

51

8. Knox Central

13-1

19

9. Oldham County

14-2

17

10. Lexington Catholic

11-5

11

Others receiving votes: Butler 9, John Hardin 8, Madison Central 7, Harlan County 7, Ashland Blazer 7, LaRue County 6, Corbin 5, North Laurel 5, Campbell County 3, Lynn Camp 2, Lafayette 2, Paducah Tilghman 2, Pulaski County 2, Knott County Central 1, Warren Central 1.

GIRLS

School

FPV

Record

Points

1. Mercer County

10

15-1

118

2. Campbell County

1

17-1

102

3. Sacred Heart

10-4

82

4. Butler

13-1

71

5. Elizabethtown

1

14-1

65

6. Male

11-4

50

7. Murray

14-2

49

8. South Warren

14-2

40

9. Scott County

14-2

22

10. Lincoln County

12-3

13

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 8, Ryle 7, Leslie County 6, Anderson County 5, Boyd County 5, Manual 4, Russell County 4, South Laurel 3, Clay County 2, Shelby Valley 1, Casey County 1, Owensboro Catholic 1, John Hardin 1

Media organizations that voted this week: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

