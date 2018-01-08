Who’s on top in the first high school basketball media rankings of the season?

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
School
FPV
Record
Points
1. Trinity
7
13-1
106
2. Scott County
3
13-1
99
3. Fern Creek
2
12-3
89
4. Cooper
—
14-2
78
5. Covington Catholic
—
12-3
66
6. Bryan Station
—
14-1
57
7. Ballard
—
10-3
51
8. Knox Central
—
13-1
19
9. Oldham County
—
14-2
17
10. Lexington Catholic
—
11-5
11
Others receiving votes: Butler 9, John Hardin 8, Madison Central 7, Harlan County 7, Ashland Blazer 7, LaRue County 6, Corbin 5, North Laurel 5, Campbell County 3, Lynn Camp 2, Lafayette 2, Paducah Tilghman 2, Pulaski County 2, Knott County Central 1, Warren Central 1.
GIRLS
School
FPV
Record
Points
1. Mercer County
10
15-1
118
2. Campbell County
1
17-1
102
3. Sacred Heart
—
10-4
82
4. Butler
—
13-1
71
5. Elizabethtown
1
14-1
65
6. Male
—
11-4
50
7. Murray
—
14-2
49
8. South Warren
—
14-2
40
9. Scott County
—
14-2
22
10. Lincoln County
—
12-3
13
Others receiving votes: Harlan County 8, Ryle 7, Leslie County 6, Anderson County 5, Boyd County 5, Manual 4, Russell County 4, South Laurel 3, Clay County 2, Shelby Valley 1, Casey County 1, Owensboro Catholic 1, John Hardin 1
Media organizations that voted this week: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
