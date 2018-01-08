Two players combine for 119 points in one of Kentucky’s highest-scoring games ever

Adair County and Caverna combined for one of the highest-scoring games in the history of Kentucky boys’ basketball when they got together in Columbia on Monday night.
The host Indians in overtime defeated Caverna, 119-103, behind a monster night from Zion Harmon. The star freshman scored 54 points on 19 of 32 from the field and went 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, topping the previous school record of 52 set by Kevin Bridgewaters. Harmon, who reportedly holds offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Creighton, also had 12 assists in the win.
Caverna’s Jobby Howard scored a game-high 65 points — the highest output of the 2017-18 season — on 21 of 39 shooting. He topped the previous school record of 57 points set by Mason Faulkner, who now plays for Northern Kentucky University.
The teams’ combined total of 222 points is tied for the ninth-highest combined score in a single game in KHSAA history. It was the highest scoring game this century and just the fifth this century to cross the 200-point mark.
Boyd County and Blaine combined for the single-game record of 257 points in 1953 (Boyd County won 170-87).
Howard’s output tied five other instances for the 16th-highest scoring mark by a single player in a game in state history. Wayne Oakley of Hanson (which consolidated to form West Hopkins, which subsequently consolidated to form Hopkins County Central) holds the all-time single game record with 114 points scored against St. Agnes on Dec. 21, 1954.
Harmon as an eighth grader last season helped lead Bowling Green to its first Sweet Sixteen title.
