Scott County’s new high school won’t play in the same district as its old one

Great Crossing High School and Scott County High School won’t play basketball (and other non-football team sports) in the same district, after all.
The KHSAA Board of Control voted Thursday morning to place Great Crossing, the new high school scheduled to open in Georgetown in the 2019-20 school year, in the 41st District in the 11th Region. As the board approved in November, Woodford County will be moved to the 30th District (in the Eighth Region) to prevent the formation of a six-team district in the 41st.
However, as was originally approved, Scott County will not move to the 41st District with Great Crossing. The Cardinals will continue playing in the 42nd District, where they currently play, which is also in the 11th Region.
Frankfort Christian Academy, a provisional KHSAA member, announced its intent to begin competing in boys’ basketball in the 2019-20 season, which would create a six-team district in the 41st District if both Great Crossing and Scott County were brought in.
The placement of Great Crossing and Scott County into the same district was a desire of the Scott County Board of Education.
The 41st District beginning in 2019-20 will consist of Frankfort, Frankfort Christian, Franklin County, Great Crossing and Western Hills.
The 42nd District beginning in 2019-20 will consist of Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Sayre and Scott County.
