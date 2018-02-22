District tournament highlights: Clark County boys prevail in overtime; Mercer girls make it 10 straight

The Kentucky high school basketball postseason is underway! District tournaments continued across the state on Thursday night. Below you’ll find links to scores and selected game recaps.
Also, check out our guide to the postseason.
Boys’ games
Clark Co. 59, Paris 56 (OT): Jordan Graham and Brennan Canada scored 15 points apiece as the Cardinals topped the Greyhounds in overtime for the program’s first district championship since 2012. Chase Taylor pitched in 12 points for the Cardinals, who’ve won 18 of their last 19 games.
Mason Co. 74, Bracken Co. 42: Malcolm Devine’s big night led the host Royals to the 39th District title. The senior scored a game-high 29 points. Sophomore Xylon Frey added eight points and 14 rebounds.
Girls’ games
Mercer Co. 68, West Jessamine 25: Emma Souder scored 19 points to lead the Titans to their 10th straight 46th District championship. Faith Lake added 11 points and Miss Basketball finalist Seygan Robins scored nine. Titans Coach Chris Souder has now won 17 district titles since taking over the program in 1999.
Mercy 83, Bullitt East 71: Ta’Ziah Jenks was one of three players to hit double-digit scoring as Mercy held off Bullitt East in the 24th District championship. Jenks scored 28 points on 8-of-16 shooting and pulled down nine rebounds. Regan Berger added 16 points, knocking down four of six three-pointers. Hope Sivori pitched in 14 points and seven rebounds. The Jaguars went 12-of-24 behind the arc and outrebounded the Chargers 40-25.
Lexi Taylor flirted with a double-double in the loss, scoring 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds.
Mason Co. 71, Bracken Co. 21: Freshman forward Emma Taylor scored 16 points to lead the Royals to the 39th District title, and their 12th win in their last 14 games. Mason County led 25-4 after the first quarter and 43-14 at the half.
Hazard 65, Leslie Co. 39: For the first time in 20 years, the Bulldogs are 54th District champions; and the future looks bright. Freshman guard Hayley Caudill went off for a game-high 21 points to lead Hazard in a rout. Senior center Haley Turner added 16 points for the Bulldogs, who have won 12 of their last 14 games. Sophomore wing Lexy Meyers scored 19 points for Leslie County.
Highlands 47, Newport Central Catholic 31: Zoie Barth put the Bluebirds on her back, scoring a game-high 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting to lead Highlands to the 36th District title.
