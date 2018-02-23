How did a hot dog help Scott County’s boys win another district championship?

The Scott County boys’ basketball team’s scorched-earth march through the 42nd District continued on Friday night as the Cardinals ran away from Bryan Station in the second half, topping the Defenders 65-47 for their second straight district championship.

The Cardinals dominated the Defenders twice in the regular season, but they led by just five at halftime on Friday. When asked what allowed them to blow the game open in the second half, Scott County Coach Billy Hicks praised Glenn Covington’s defensive effort on Bryan Station star Eric “Boss” Boone.

“Glenn just wasn’t in it in the first half, he said he had no energy. I think he got him a hot dog at halftime and got some Gatorade in him and got energy again,” Hicks said. “Glenn had a tough first half then he came back and really played the second half.”

Covington confirmed Hicks’ report about his halftime meal.

“I just felt empty in the first half. I was shaky and jittery,” Covington said. “Then one of our guys on the bench got me a hot dog at halftime and I felt so much better, I needed it.”

The junior guard didn’t have the time or the proper resources to dress his dog with ketchup and mustard as he prefers, but the plain frank gave him what he needed to dig in on defense after the break.

Scott County's Cooper Robb (10) scored against Lexington Christian's on Dec. 7, 2017. On Friday, Robb scored 13 points as the Cardinals beat Bryan Station 65-47 for the 42nd District title. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

“I give all credit to the hot dog,” Covington said. “The hot dog saved me.”

Boone, a Mr. Basketball finalist, finished with 18 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks. Covington said Boone presents a unique challenge for defenders.

“He’s so good and so hard to guard. He’s just constantly coming at you downhill, 100 miles-an-hour.”

Covington held Boone to just six points in the second half, allowing his teammates to steadily expand the lead. Forced to sit most of the second quarter with foul trouble, Cooper Robb scored nine of his 13 points after intermission. Diablo Stewart scored a team-high 16 points while Bryce Long and Michael Moreno added 13 points each. Moreno also pulled down 15 rebounds and blocked six shots. Like Robb, Moreno did most of his damage after halftime.

“Getting Cooper back out there made everybody a little better,” Hicks said. “And Michael finally got going. They were doubling down on him and finally he realized that he can still score, even if they’re doubling and tripling him he can still score inside.”

Scott County, ranked No. 2 in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State, improved to 31-1 on the year and remained undefeated against Kentucky opponents. Bryan Station fell to 23-7.