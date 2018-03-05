Scott County survives buzzer-beater to reach second straight boys' Sweet Sixteen

Lexington Christian defeated Lexington Catholic, 53-52, in the 43rd District boys basketball tournament after a successful series of plays after they trailed by two points inside the final 10 seconds of the game.
Robby Kinnard, a sophomore at Paul Laurence Dunbar, hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to give the Bulldogs a 72-70 overtime win at Henry Clay on Thursday, February 8, 2018. Video shot and provided by William Mack.
Frederick Douglass freshman Kasia Parks connected on a long buzzer-beater to defeat Bourbon County in a girls basketball game on Thursday, February 1, 2018. Video provided by Frederick Douglass High School.
Jaden Springer, a five-star prospect ranked in the top 10 of the class of 2020, finished an alley-oop during a Rocky River (N.C.) win over Bryan Station in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Wednesday, December 28, 2017.