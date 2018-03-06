More Videos

Scott County survives buzzer-beater to reach second straight boys' Sweet Sixteen 25

Scott County survives buzzer-beater to reach second straight boys' Sweet Sixteen

Pause
The three plays that turned a loss into an incredible comeback 58

The three plays that turned a loss into an incredible comeback

Buzzer-beater decides overtime winner in big Lexington matchup 31

Buzzer-beater decides overtime winner in big Lexington matchup

Wild buzzer-beater gives coach a birthday victory 13

Wild buzzer-beater gives coach a birthday victory

Student manager hits four 3-pointers in game 47

Student manager hits four 3-pointers in game

Jaden Springer finishes alley-oop in Lexington holiday tournament 12

Jaden Springer finishes alley-oop in Lexington holiday tournament

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut 90

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut

Jake Ohmer sinking the first basket of overtime 5

Jake Ohmer sinking the first basket of overtime

Jake Ohmer sinks another 9

Jake Ohmer sinks another

Jake Ohmer hitting a big three 6

Jake Ohmer hitting a big three

Sweet Sixteen berth decided on steal and lay-up at the final buzzer

Southwestern defeated Mercer County, 48-46, in the finals of the 12th Region tournament at Pulaski County after Logan Dykes scored a layup as time expired on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Video shot and provided by Matt Overing of the Danville Advocate-Messenger.
Matt Overing jmoore@herald-leader.com