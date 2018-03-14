Sweet Sixteen: Live updates from Rupp Arena

Follow along live Wednesday afternoon as Josh Moore and Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader provide live updates from courtside during the opening day of the 101st boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.
The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen was to tip off at noon, with four first-round games scheduled for Wednesday.
Here is Wednesday’s lineup:
Game 1: Corbin (25-7) vs. Estill County (26-1) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free)
Game 2: Scott County (34-1) vs. Trinity (30-3) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free)
Game 3: Southwestern (18-14) vs. Warren Central (29-5) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free)
Game 4: Pikeville (24-9) vs. John Hardin (28-7) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free)
Video: Live video of the entire tournament is available for $9.95 from the NFHS Network. Subscribe here.
Audio: Live KHSAA game broadcasts are available on 98.5 FM, through Mixlr.com or on the Mixlr app.
