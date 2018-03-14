Bowling Green fans cheered during last year’s Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena. The Purples won the state championship in 2017 but did not make it back to Rupp this season. A new champion will be crowned this week.
High School Basketball

Sweet Sixteen: Live updates from Rupp Arena

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 14, 2018 12:09 PM

Follow along live Wednesday afternoon as Josh Moore and Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader provide live updates from courtside during the opening day of the 101st boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.

Scroll down below to read their Twitter updates.

The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen was to tip off at noon, with four first-round games scheduled for Wednesday.

Here is Wednesday’s lineup:

Game 1: Corbin (25-7) vs. Estill County (26-1) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free)

Game 2: Scott County (34-1) vs. Trinity (30-3) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free)

Game 3: Southwestern (18-14) vs. Warren Central (29-5) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free)

Game 4: Pikeville (24-9) vs. John Hardin (28-7) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free)

Video: Live video of the entire tournament is available for $9.95 from the NFHS Network. Subscribe here.

Audio: Live KHSAA game broadcasts are available on 98.5 FM, through Mixlr.com or on the Mixlr app.

Chris Ware | Herald-Leader staff

