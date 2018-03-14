More Videos

Scott County senior Cooper Robb hit a three-pointer with 5.8 seconds left to help the Cardinals defeats Trinity, 54-53, in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen on March 14, 2018 at Rupp Arena. Josh Moore jmoore@herald-leader.com
Scott County senior Cooper Robb hit a three-pointer with 5.8 seconds left to help the Cardinals defeats Trinity, 54-53, in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen on March 14, 2018 at Rupp Arena. Josh Moore jmoore@herald-leader.com

High School Basketball

Three-pointer in the final seconds saves Scott County’s season

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 14, 2018 03:31 PM

Scott County defeated Trinity, 54-53, on a go-ahead three-pointer late in the first round of the 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament Wednesday at Rupp Arena.

Cooper Robb, a senior who’s signed with Charlotte, hit a triple from the corner with 5.8 seconds left to answer a pair of go-ahead free throws by Trinity’s Justin Powell, a sophomore who hit two charity shots with 20 seconds left.

David Johnson, a junior who’s a top-50 recruit nationally, nearly had a triple-double for Trinity. He finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Jaylen Scrubb was the Shamrocks’ leading scorer in his final high school game, tallying 16 points and eight rebounds.

Michael Moreno, also a junior, led Scott County with 24 points and nine rebounds. Robb added 12 points, including the game-winner.

This story will be updated.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

