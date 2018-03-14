Three-pointer in the final seconds saves Scott County’s season

Scott County defeated Trinity, 54-53, on a go-ahead three-pointer late in the first round of the 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament Wednesday at Rupp Arena.
Cooper Robb, a senior who’s signed with Charlotte, hit a triple from the corner with 5.8 seconds left to answer a pair of go-ahead free throws by Trinity’s Justin Powell, a sophomore who hit two charity shots with 20 seconds left.
David Johnson, a junior who’s a top-50 recruit nationally, nearly had a triple-double for Trinity. He finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Jaylen Scrubb was the Shamrocks’ leading scorer in his final high school game, tallying 16 points and eight rebounds.
Michael Moreno, also a junior, led Scott County with 24 points and nine rebounds. Robb added 12 points, including the game-winner.
Scott County back within 19-17 after a lengthy possession, extended by a strong board by Cooper Robb, that ended in a DEEEEP ball from Michael Moreno. He's got 15 in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Hb9YZk7ltB— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) March 14, 2018
Cooper Robb finds his range off a Diablo Stewart assist. Nothing going Scott County's way but somehow this game's tied up at 20 with 33 seconds left first half. pic.twitter.com/zP5K2Ht252— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) March 14, 2018
Wild and-one drops for Diablo Stewart. Game tied again at 25 after the freebie. pic.twitter.com/fNYzPczrd2— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) March 14, 2018
Justin Powell ties it for Trinity off David Johnson's assist, 6-6. Sophomore has some strong college offers already (Cincy, Xavier, Auburn, Vandy) pic.twitter.com/PqaE33hVTb— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) March 14, 2018
David Johnson. Yams. Trinity 39-32, :30, 3Q: pic.twitter.com/aKxIN5ntOS— Evan Dennison (@EvanDennison1) March 14, 2018
Jamil Hardaway off another slick assist from David Johnson. Trinity lead up to 19-12 in 2Q. pic.twitter.com/Dp4d9z5JFB— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) March 14, 2018
