Scott County fans reacted to Cooper Robb's game winning three-pointer as Scott County played Trinity in an opening-round game in Rupp Arena on Wednesday. Scott County won 54-53 to advance to Friday's quarterfinals.

High School Basketball

Sweet Sixteen: Live updates from Rupp Arena

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 15, 2018 11:48 AM

Follow along live Thursday afternoon as Josh Moore and Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader provide live updates from courtside during the second day of the 101st boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.

Scroll down below to read their Twitter updates.

The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen was to tip off at noon, with four first-round games scheduled for Thursday.

Here is Thursday’s lineup:

Noon: University Heights (23-7) vs. Campbell County (28-5) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats

1:30 p.m.: Fern Creek (26-6) vs. Boyd County (29-6) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats

6:30 p.m.: Oldham County (29-5) vs. McCracken County (28-6) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats

8 p.m.: Apollo (16-15) vs. Covington Catholic (31-4) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats

Video: Live video of the entire tournament is available for $9.95 from the NFHS Network. Subscribe here.

Audio: Live KHSAA game broadcasts are available on 98.5 FM, through Mixlr.com or on the Mixlr app.

Recap of Wednesday’s opening-day games:

Game 1: Corbin 50, Estill County 40 | Game story | Box score

Game 2: Scott County 54, Trinity 53 | Game story | Box score

Game 3: Warren Central 68, Southwestern 44 | Game story | Box score

Game 4: Pikeville 72, John Hardin 69 (3OT) | Game story | Box score

More Sweet Sixteen:

Sweet Sixteen preview: All the links you need to follow the tournament

Tournament history: Scores from every state championship game

Rosters: View, download, print them for every Sweet Sixteen matchup

Bracket: View the tournament pairings and scores

Jakolbi Crowe, a student at Estill County High School, hit a half-court shot at halftime of the Sweet Sixteen game between Estill County and Corbin on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Rupp Arena. He won a scholarship. Josh Moorejmoore@herald-leader.com

