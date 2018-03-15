Sweet Sixteen: Live updates from Rupp Arena

Follow along live Thursday afternoon as Josh Moore and Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader provide live updates from courtside during the second day of the 101st boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.
The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen was to tip off at noon, with four first-round games scheduled for Thursday.
Here is Thursday’s lineup:
Noon: University Heights (23-7) vs. Campbell County (28-5) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats
1:30 p.m.: Fern Creek (26-6) vs. Boyd County (29-6) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats
6:30 p.m.: Oldham County (29-5) vs. McCracken County (28-6) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats
8 p.m.: Apollo (16-15) vs. Covington Catholic (31-4) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats
Video: Live video of the entire tournament is available for $9.95 from the NFHS Network. Subscribe here.
Audio: Live KHSAA game broadcasts are available on 98.5 FM, through Mixlr.com or on the Mixlr app.
Recap of Wednesday’s opening-day games:
Game 1: Corbin 50, Estill County 40 | Game story | Box score
Game 2: Scott County 54, Trinity 53 | Game story | Box score
Game 3: Warren Central 68, Southwestern 44 | Game story | Box score
Game 4: Pikeville 72, John Hardin 69 (3OT) | Game story | Box score
More Sweet Sixteen:
Sweet Sixteen preview: All the links you need to follow the tournament
Tournament history: Scores from every state championship game
Rosters: View, download, print them for every Sweet Sixteen matchup
