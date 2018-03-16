Sweet Sixteen: Live updates from Rupp Arena

Follow along live Friday afternoon as Josh Moore and Josh Sullivan of the Lexington Herald-Leader provide live updates from courtside during the quarterfinal round of the 101st boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.
The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen was to tip off at noon, with four quarterfinal games scheduled for Friday.
Friday’s quarterfinals schedule:
Noon: Corbin (26-7) vs. Scott County (35-1) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats
1:30 p.m.: Warren Central (30-5) vs. Pikeville (25-9) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats
6:30 p.m.: Campbell County (29-5) vs. Oldham County (30-5) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats
8 p.m.: Covington Catholic (32-4) vs. Fern Creek (27-6) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats
Video: Live video of the entire tournament is available for $9.95 from the NFHS Network. Subscribe here.
Audio: Live KHSAA game broadcasts are available on 98.5 FM, through Mixlr.com or on the Mixlr app.
Recap of Thursday’s games:
Campbell County 82, University Heights 65 | Game story | Box score
Fern Creek 69, Boyd County 67 | Game story | Box score
Oldham County 65, McCracken County 58 | Game story | Box score
Covington Catholic 71, Apollo 47 | Game story | Box score
Recap of Wednesday’s games:
Corbin 50, Estill County 40 | Game story | Box score
Scott County 54, Trinity 53 | Game story | Box score
Warren Central 68, Southwestern 44 | Game story | Box score
Pikeville 72, John Hardin 69 (3OT) | Game story | Box score
More Sweet Sixteen:
Sweet Sixteen preview: All the links you need to follow the tournament
Tournament history: Scores from every state championship game
Rosters: View, download, print them for every Sweet Sixteen matchup
