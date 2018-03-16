Corbin was to take on Scott County in Friday’s first quarterfinal game in Rupp Arena.
Corbin was to take on Scott County in Friday’s first quarterfinal game in Rupp Arena. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Corbin was to take on Scott County in Friday’s first quarterfinal game in Rupp Arena. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

High School Basketball

Sweet Sixteen: Live updates from Rupp Arena

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 16, 2018 11:41 AM

Follow along live Friday afternoon as Josh Moore and Josh Sullivan of the Lexington Herald-Leader provide live updates from courtside during the quarterfinal round of the 101st boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.

Scroll down below to read their Twitter updates.

The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen was to tip off at noon, with four quarterfinal games scheduled for Friday.

Friday’s quarterfinals schedule:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Noon: Corbin (26-7) vs. Scott County (35-1) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats

1:30 p.m.: Warren Central (30-5) vs. Pikeville (25-9) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats

6:30 p.m.: Campbell County (29-5) vs. Oldham County (30-5) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats

8 p.m.: Covington Catholic (32-4) vs. Fern Creek (27-6) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats

Video: Live video of the entire tournament is available for $9.95 from the NFHS Network. Subscribe here.

Audio: Live KHSAA game broadcasts are available on 98.5 FM, through Mixlr.com or on the Mixlr app.

Recap of Thursday’s games:

Campbell County 82, University Heights 65 | Game story | Box score

Fern Creek 69, Boyd County 67 | Game story | Box score

Oldham County 65, McCracken County 58 | Game story | Box score

Covington Catholic 71, Apollo 47 | Game story | Box score

Recap of Wednesday’s games:

Corbin 50, Estill County 40 | Game story | Box score

Scott County 54, Trinity 53 | Game story | Box score

Warren Central 68, Southwestern 44 | Game story | Box score

Pikeville 72, John Hardin 69 (3OT) | Game story | Box score

More Sweet Sixteen:

Sweet Sixteen preview: All the links you need to follow the tournament

Tournament history: Scores from every state championship game

Rosters: View, download, print them for every Sweet Sixteen matchup

Bracket: View the tournament pairings and scores

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Go-ahead free throws, charge call decide overtime game in Sweet Sixteen

View More Video