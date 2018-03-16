Kentucky high schooler will compete in three-point contest during Final Four

Mercer County’s Lexy Lake, a lights-out three-point shooter, will get an opportunity to showcase her talents during the Final Four of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in April.
Lake, a 5-foot-7 senior guard, won the finals of the 2018 American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote Contest for girls’ three-point shooting. She defeated Caitlyn Poore, a 5-foot-2 guard who plays for South Shelby High School in Shelbina, Mo.
She will compete as part of the High School Slam Dunk and Three-Point Championships on April 1 in San Antonio, the host city for this year’s Final Four. The event is broadcast on CBS.
Mercer County won its second straight girls’ Sweet Sixteen championship on Sunday. Lake, who along with her twin sister Faith will play at Campbellsville University, shot 41.4 percent from the three-point line this season for the Titans. She was 5-for-5 from long range in this year’s finals, during which Mercer County broke its own state record for most three-pointers in a single Sweet Sixteen game.
