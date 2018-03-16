Mercer County's Lexy Lake, left, is congratulated by teammates in the final minutes of their win over George Rogers Clark during a semi final game in the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 basketball tournament played at BB&T Arena in Highland Height, Ky. Saturday March 10, 2018.
Mercer County's Lexy Lake, left, is congratulated by teammates in the final minutes of their win over George Rogers Clark during a semi final game in the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 basketball tournament played at BB&T Arena in Highland Height, Ky. Saturday March 10, 2018. Gary Landers
Mercer County's Lexy Lake, left, is congratulated by teammates in the final minutes of their win over George Rogers Clark during a semi final game in the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 basketball tournament played at BB&T Arena in Highland Height, Ky. Saturday March 10, 2018. Gary Landers

High School Basketball

Kentucky high schooler will compete in three-point contest during Final Four

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 16, 2018 01:13 PM

Mercer County’s Lexy Lake, a lights-out three-point shooter, will get an opportunity to showcase her talents during the Final Four of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in April.

Lake, a 5-foot-7 senior guard, won the finals of the 2018 American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote Contest for girls’ three-point shooting. She defeated Caitlyn Poore, a 5-foot-2 guard who plays for South Shelby High School in Shelbina, Mo.

She will compete as part of the High School Slam Dunk and Three-Point Championships on April 1 in San Antonio, the host city for this year’s Final Four. The event is broadcast on CBS.

Mercer County won its second straight girls’ Sweet Sixteen championship on Sunday. Lake, who along with her twin sister Faith will play at Campbellsville University, shot 41.4 percent from the three-point line this season for the Titans. She was 5-for-5 from long range in this year’s finals, during which Mercer County broke its own state record for most three-pointers in a single Sweet Sixteen game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Go-ahead free throws, charge call decide overtime game in Sweet Sixteen

View More Video