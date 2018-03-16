Who’s impressed, who’s left and bold predictions from the Sweet 16 quarterfinals

Jakolbi Crowe, a student at Estill County High School, hit a half-court shot at halftime of the Sweet Sixteen game between Estill County and Corbin on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Rupp Arena. He won a scholarship.
Estill County High School basketball coach Jon Bentley talks about the historical significance of the school’s first regional basketball win last Tuesday to earn them a first-time trip to the Boy’s Sweet Sixteen tournament at Rupp Arena next week, and what this all means for the community of Irvine.
Bill VanWinkler, owner of Fan Zone apparel shop in Irving, sold out of select sizes of new ‘14th Region Champions’ t-shirts within 2 hours of the first shipment for the Estill County Engineers basketball team at Estill County High School. The basketball team will be playing during the Boy’s Sweet Sixteen tournament at Rupp Arena.
Southwestern defeated Mercer County, 48-46, in the finals of the 12th Region tournament at Pulaski County after Logan Dykes scored a layup as time expired on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Video shot and provided by Matt Overing of the Danville Advocate-Messenger.
Lexington Christian defeated Lexington Catholic, 53-52, in the 43rd District boys basketball tournament after a successful series of plays after they trailed by two points inside the final 10 seconds of the game.
Robby Kinnard, a sophomore at Paul Laurence Dunbar, hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to give the Bulldogs a 72-70 overtime win at Henry Clay on Thursday, February 8, 2018. Video shot and provided by William Mack.
Frederick Douglass freshman Kasia Parks connected on a long buzzer-beater to defeat Bourbon County in a girls basketball game on Thursday, February 1, 2018. Video provided by Frederick Douglass High School.
Jaden Springer, a five-star prospect ranked in the top 10 of the class of 2020, finished an alley-oop during a Rocky River (N.C.) win over Bryan Station in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Wednesday, December 28, 2017.