Scott County Coach Billy Hicks and his Cardinals took on Warren Central in Saturday night's first Sweet Sixteen semifinal. Oldham County and Covington Catholic were to battle in the second game.
High School Basketball

Sweet Sixteen: Live updates from Rupp Arena

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 17, 2018 06:34 PM

Follow along live Saturday night as Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader provides live updates from courtside during the semifinal round of the 101st boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.

The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen was to tip off at 6:30 p.m., with two semifinal games scheduled for Saturday.

Saturday’s semifinals schedule:

6:30 p.m.: Scott County (37-1) vs. Warren Central (32-5) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats

8 p.m.: Oldham County (32-5) vs. Covington Catholic (34-4) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats

Recap of Friday’s games:

Scott County 73, Corbin 62 | Game story | Box score

Warren Central 74, Pikeville 57 | Game story | Box score

Oldham County 56, Campbell County 55 | Game story | Box score

Covington Catholic 66, Fern Creek 58 | Game story | Box score

Recap of Thursday’s games:

Campbell County 82, University Heights 65 | Game story | Box score

Fern Creek 69, Boyd County 67 | Game story | Box score

Oldham County 65, McCracken County 58 | Game story | Box score

Covington Catholic 71, Apollo 47 | Game story | Box score

Recap of Wednesday’s games:

Corbin 50, Estill County 40 | Game story | Box score

Scott County 54, Trinity 53 | Game story | Box score

Warren Central 68, Southwestern 44 | Game story | Box score

Pikeville 72, John Hardin 69 (3OT) | Game story | Box score

More Sweet Sixteen:

Sweet Sixteen preview: All the links you need to follow the tournament

Tournament history: Scores from every state championship game

Rosters: View, download, print them for every Sweet Sixteen matchup

Bracket: View the tournament pairings and scores

Jakolbi Crowe, a student at Estill County High School, hit a half-court shot at halftime of the Sweet Sixteen game between Estill County and Corbin on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Rupp Arena. He won a scholarship. Josh Moorejmoore@herald-leader.com

Travis Henderson hit a three-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to help Oldham County advance with a 56-55 win over Campbell County in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen on March 16, 2018, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. jmoore@herald-leader.com

