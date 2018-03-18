The Sweet Sixteen championship is today. Here’s a preview and prediction.

Scott County's Michael Moreno, left, and Cooper Robb, right, celebrated after as Scott County defeated Trinity in an opening round game at the 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen state basketball tournament being played Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington. This is fourth quarter action. Scott Co. won 54-53 on a 3-pointer by Robb with 5 seconds left in the game. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com