Scott County and Covington Catholic were to meet for Kentucky’s boys’ high school basketball state championship in Rupp Arena on Sunday afternoon.
High School Basketball

Sweet Sixteen: Live state championship game updates from Rupp Arena

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 18, 2018 01:04 PM

Follow along live Sunday afternoon as Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader provides live updates from courtside during the championship game of the 101st Kentucky boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.

Scroll down below to read his Twitter updates.

The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen title game was scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip-off on Sunday.

Sunday’s state championship game:

2 p.m.: Scott County (37-1) vs. Covington Catholic (34-4) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats

Video: Live video of the entire tournament is available for $9.95 from the NFHS Network. Subscribe here.

Audio: Live KHSAA game broadcasts are available on 98.5 FM, through Mixlr.com or on the Mixlr app.

Recap of Saturday’s semifinals:

Scott County 75, Warren Central 46 | Game story | Box score

Covington Catholic 67, Oldham County 28 | Game story | Box score

Recap of Friday’s quarterfinals:

Scott County 73, Corbin 62 | Game story | Box score

Warren Central 74, Pikeville 57 | Game story | Box score

Oldham County 56, Campbell County 55 | Game story | Box score

Covington Catholic 66, Fern Creek 58 | Game story | Box score

Recap of Thursday’s first-round games:

Campbell County 82, University Heights 65 | Game story | Box score

Fern Creek 69, Boyd County 67 | Game story | Box score

Oldham County 65, McCracken County 58 | Game story | Box score

Covington Catholic 71, Apollo 47 | Game story | Box score

Recap of Wednesday’s first-round games:

Corbin 50, Estill County 40 | Game story | Box score

Scott County 54, Trinity 53 | Game story | Box score

Warren Central 68, Southwestern 44 | Game story | Box score

Pikeville 72, John Hardin 69 (3OT) | Game story | Box score

More Sweet Sixteen:

Sweet Sixteen preview: All the links you need to follow the tournament

Tournament history: Scores from every state championship game

Rosters: View, download, print them for every Sweet Sixteen matchup

Bracket: View the tournament pairings and scores

Sweet Sixteen fan shows wide range of emotions 19

Sweet Sixteen fan shows wide range of emotions

Who’s impressed, who’s left and bold predictions from the Sweet 16 quarterfinals 794

Who’s impressed, who’s left and bold predictions from the Sweet 16 quarterfinals

Go-ahead free throws, charge call decide overtime game in Sweet Sixteen 39

Go-ahead free throws, charge call decide overtime game in Sweet Sixteen

Players, storylines to watch & predictions from the Sweet 16 840

Players, storylines to watch & predictions from the Sweet 16

Fan hits half-court shot at Sweet Sixteen 34

Fan hits half-court shot at Sweet Sixteen

Boys Sweet Sixteen shirts sell out quick for Estill County apparel shop 96

Boys Sweet Sixteen shirts sell out quick for Estill County apparel shop

First regional win since 1955, Estill County Engineers prepare for Sweet Sixteen 101

First regional win since 1955, Estill County Engineers prepare for Sweet Sixteen

Sweet Sixteen berth decided on steal and lay-up at the final buzzer 31

Sweet Sixteen berth decided on steal and lay-up at the final buzzer

Scott County survives buzzer-beater to reach second straight boys' Sweet Sixteen 25

Scott County survives buzzer-beater to reach second straight boys' Sweet Sixteen

The three plays that turned a loss into an incredible comeback 58

The three plays that turned a loss into an incredible comeback

Jakolbi Crowe, a student at Estill County High School, hit a half-court shot at halftime of the Sweet Sixteen game between Estill County and Corbin on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Rupp Arena. He won a scholarship. Josh Moorejmoore@herald-leader.com

