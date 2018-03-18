Sweet Sixteen: Live state championship game updates from Rupp Arena

Follow along live Sunday afternoon as Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader provides live updates from courtside during the championship game of the 101st Kentucky boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.
Scroll down below to read his Twitter updates.
The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen title game was scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip-off on Sunday.
Sunday’s state championship game:
2 p.m.: Scott County (37-1) vs. Covington Catholic (34-4) | Live video (pay) | Live audio (free) | Live stats
Video: Live video of the entire tournament is available for $9.95 from the NFHS Network. Subscribe here.
Audio: Live KHSAA game broadcasts are available on 98.5 FM, through Mixlr.com or on the Mixlr app.
Recap of Saturday’s semifinals:
Scott County 75, Warren Central 46 | Game story | Box score
Covington Catholic 67, Oldham County 28 | Game story | Box score
Recap of Friday’s quarterfinals:
Scott County 73, Corbin 62 | Game story | Box score
Warren Central 74, Pikeville 57 | Game story | Box score
Oldham County 56, Campbell County 55 | Game story | Box score
Covington Catholic 66, Fern Creek 58 | Game story | Box score
Recap of Thursday’s first-round games:
Campbell County 82, University Heights 65 | Game story | Box score
Fern Creek 69, Boyd County 67 | Game story | Box score
Oldham County 65, McCracken County 58 | Game story | Box score
Covington Catholic 71, Apollo 47 | Game story | Box score
Recap of Wednesday’s first-round games:
Corbin 50, Estill County 40 | Game story | Box score
Scott County 54, Trinity 53 | Game story | Box score
Warren Central 68, Southwestern 44 | Game story | Box score
Pikeville 72, John Hardin 69 (3OT) | Game story | Box score
