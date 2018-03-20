The 2018 Lexington Herald-Leader All-State girls’ basketball team is here.

The spoils continue to go to the victorious.
Mercer County’s Seygan Robins, a two-time Sweet Sixteen MVP who was named Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year, led the way in All-State voting conducted by the Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com ahead of the girls’ Sweet Sixteen earlier this month. Robins was named to the First Team for the third straight year.
Robins led Mercer County to its second straight girls’ basketball title this season and averaged 14.6 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Titans as a senior. She’s signed with the University of Louisville.
Blair Green, the all-time leading scorer in Harlan County High School history, finished second in voting. The University of Kentucky signee averaged 25.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Black Bears, whom she led to their first Sweet Sixteen appearance this season.
Grace Berger (Sacred Heart), Mykasa Robinson (Ashland Blazer) and Macey Turley (Murray) rounded out the top-five vote-getters. Berger, an Indiana signee, averaged 15.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Valkyries, whose season ended in the 7th Region finals. Robinson, who will join Robins at Louisville, bounced back from a junior season derailed by knee injury to average 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Kittens, who fell in the 16th Region championship. Turley averaged 17 points and 3.8 rebounds for Murray, which won the All “A” Classic state cahampionship and lost to Mercer County in the opening round of the Sweet Sixteen.
Lexi Held (Cooper), Molly Lockhart (Butler), Taylor Clos (Campbell County), Macie Gibson (Owsley County) and Savannah Wheeler (Boyd County) all qualified for first-team status as well.
Berger, Green and Turley were named to the First Team for the second straight year. Robinson made her second First Team.
Wheeler was the only junior among the selections to the First Team. Emma King, a Lincoln County junior who’s committed to UK, was named to the Second Team. Both girls were honorable mentions last year.
Peyton Riddle, a Scott County senior who’s signed with Eckerd College, was the only 11th Region player among the top 30 players receiving votes. She earned her first All-State Third Team selection after averaging 16.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cardinals.
Wyatt Foust, the first-year head coach at Murray, was named Coach of the Year by his peers. He finished with 10 first-place votes, one more than Chris Souder, the head coach at Mercer County. Steve Helton (Scott County), Debbie Green (Harlan County) and Pete Fraley (Boyd County) finished with two votes apiece.
2018 GIRLS’ ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAM
(Players are listed in order of votes received from 42 girls’ basketball coaches. Polling occurred before the state tournament.)
First team
Player
School
Height
Class
PPG
Comment
Mercer County
5-10
Sr.
14.6
One-half of the duo that gave Mercer County the first sweep of Mr. and Miss Basketball
Harlan County
6-0
Sr.
25.7
State’s sixth-leading scorer had more than 3,000 points in high school
Sacred Heart
5-11
Sr.
15.2
Top-50 national recruit was a three-time All-State selection over her career
Ashland Blazer
5-7
Sr.
17.4
Was the highest-ranked recruit in the state at No. 29 nationally by ESPN
Murray
5-6
Sr.
17.0
Murray State signee won two All “A” Classic state titles in her career
Cooper
5-7
Sr.
28.2
DePaul signee is Jaguars’ career leader in points, assists, steals and blocks
Butler
6-3
Sr.
12.4
Rounds out a trio of in-state stars who have signed with U of L
Campbell County
5-5
Sr.
22.8
Finished as the Camels’ all-time leader in scoring (2,521) and assists (516)
Owsley County
6-1
Sr.
31.2
Owls star and 14th Region co-Player of the Year was state leader in scoring and rebounding
Boyd County
5-6
Jr.
24.7
Marshall commit led Lions to first appearance in Sweet Sixteen semifinals
Second team
Player
School
Height
Class
PPG
Nelson County
5-7
Sr.
23.6
Scott
5-10
Sr.
26.6
Mercer County
6-2
Sr.
12.6
Lincoln County
5-11
Jr.
20.6
South Warren
5-8
Sr.
16.7
South Laurel
5-7
So.
19.6
Ryle
5-11
So.
16.2
Hazard
5-7
Fr.
16.9
Bowling Green
5-10
Sr.
22.9
Lee County
5-2
Sr.
27.6
Third team
Player
School
Height
Class
PPG
Simon Kenton
5-8
Sr.
8.6
Male
5-6
Sr.
13.8
Scott County
5-9
Sr.
16.1
Whitley County
5-5
Sr.
15.3
Pike County Central
5-3
Jr.
14.3
Mercy Academy
6-0
So.
16.0
North Laurel
5-7
Sr.
16.2
Shelby Valley
5-4
Sr.
10.7
Campbell County
5-9
Sr.
14.8
Harrison County
5-6
Jr.
19.7
Honorable mention
(The next 20 receiving votes, in order)
Cassidy Rowe, Shelby Valley; Lauren Schwartz, Ryle; Trinitee Jackson, Christian County; Mashayla Cecil, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Lindsay Proffitt, Perry County Central; Jaela Johnson, Manual; LaShay Carman, Russell County; Emma Hacker, Menifee County; Madison Darnell, Russell; MacKenzie King, Harlan; Jasmine Elder, Butler; Emma Davis, Mercer County; Reece Endicott, Prestonsburg; Julia Parker, Ashland Blazer; Lexy Myers, Leslie County; Hailey Free, North Bullitt; Alexis Smith, Fern Creek; Shelby Harmeyer, Simon Kenton; Megan Frazier, Betsy Layne; Maleah Bell, Clark County
