Paul Laurence Dunbar's Mashayla Cecil (23) drives past Scott County's Peyton Riddle (22), during the semi finals of the 11th Region tournament, Friday night, March 2, 2018, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Paul Laurence Dunbar's Mashayla Cecil (23) drives past Scott County's Peyton Riddle (22), during the semi finals of the 11th Region tournament, Friday night, March 2, 2018, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond. Tim Webb
Paul Laurence Dunbar's Mashayla Cecil (23) drives past Scott County's Peyton Riddle (22), during the semi finals of the 11th Region tournament, Friday night, March 2, 2018, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond. Tim Webb

High School Basketball

Here’s the 2018 Lexington All-City girls’ basketball team

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 26, 2018 09:48 AM

Mashayla Cecil is your 2018 Lexington Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.

Cecil, who was named 11th Region Player of the Year and led Paul Laurence Dunbar to the 11th Region tournament semifinals, received eight of a possible nine first-place votes. Cecil averaged 24 points and 3.5 rebounds during her senior season, in which she became the all-time leading girls’ scorer in Fayette County Public School history.

Caroline Bennett finished second in the voting. Bennett, who scored more than 1,000 points in her career, played in four 11th Region tournaments for Lafayette. She shot nearly 40 percent from the three-point line as a senior.

Kiya Thompson, a junior who led Henry Clay at 13.4 points per game, finished third overall. Destyne Jackson, a junior who averaged a city-best 26 points per game for Frederick Douglass, and Terri Abram, a senior who averaged 11.9 points at Lafayette, rounded out this year’s First-Team selections.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Abram
Franklin County's Shannon Brunette (10) attempts to steal the ball from Lafayette's Terri Abram (24), during the semi finals of the 11th Region tournament, Friday night, March 2, 2018, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Tim Webb

Jay Ballard, a junior at Lexington Catholic, led the Second Team vote-getters. Kyrah Hardin (Bryan Station), Elise Ellison-Coons (Paul Laurence Dunbar), Dee Dee Wheeler (Sayre) and KeLynn Clay (Bryan Station) were also named to the Second Team. Wheeler received a first-place vote and Ellison-Coons, a freshman, was the only non-junior or non-senior named on a ballot this year.

About the vote: The nine KHSAA boys’ basketball coaches in Lexington were asked during the postseason to nominate players from their own team for All-City consideration. Later in the postseason the coaches were asked to rank, 1-10, their top players from that list of nominees (they were permitted to vote for their own players). Point values were assigned to each voting position (10 points for first-place votes, nine points for second-place votes, etc.) and the total accumulation of those points was used create the first and second teams.

First team

Player

School

Height

Class

PPG

Mashaya Cecil

Paul Laurence Dunbar

5-5

Sr.

24.0

Caroline Bennett

Lafayette

5-8

Sr.

16.7

Kiya Thompson

Henry Clay

5-7

Jr.

13.4

Destyne Jackson

Frederick Douglass

5-7

Jr.

26.0

Terri Abram

Lafayette

5-8

Sr.

11.9

Second team

Player

School

Height

Class

PPG

Jay Ballard

Lexington Catholic

5-8

Jr.

16.8

Kyrah Hardin

Bryan Station

5-5

Sr.

11.4

Elise Ellison-Coons

Paul Laurence Dunbar

5-10

Fr.

12.7

Dee Dee Wheeler

Sayre

5-7

Sr.

18.3

KeLynn Clay

Bryan Station

5-7

Jr.

14.4

Jackson
Frederick Douglass' Destyne Jackson (1) drives down court past Henry Clay's Grace Branchini (55) during their game at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Honorable mention

(All others who received votes, listed in alphabetical order)

Player

School

Class

CurtShonna Cannon

Bryan Station

Sr.

Grace Combs

Lexington Christian

Jr.

Anaiyah Cotton

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Sr.

Cheyenne Fullwood

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Jr.

Maylo Given

Lexington Catholic

Jr.

Peyton Humphreys

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Sr.

Cheyenne Jones

Henry Clay

Sr.

Shylah Lyvers

Tates Creek

Sr.

Isabel Pergande

Sayre

Sr.

Braxton Price

Henry Clay

Sr.

Bethany Selby

Lexington Christian

Jr.

Tamira Watts

Tates Creek

Sr.

Ballard
Lexington Catholic's Jay Ballard shoots against Lexington Christian Academy's Payton Rogers, left, at LCA gymnasium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, February 3, 2017.
Matt Goins

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sweet Sixteen fan shows wide range of emotions

View More Video