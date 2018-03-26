Here’s the 2018 Lexington All-City girls’ basketball team

Mashayla Cecil is your 2018 Lexington Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Cecil, who was named 11th Region Player of the Year and led Paul Laurence Dunbar to the 11th Region tournament semifinals, received eight of a possible nine first-place votes. Cecil averaged 24 points and 3.5 rebounds during her senior season, in which she became the all-time leading girls’ scorer in Fayette County Public School history.
Caroline Bennett finished second in the voting. Bennett, who scored more than 1,000 points in her career, played in four 11th Region tournaments for Lafayette. She shot nearly 40 percent from the three-point line as a senior.
Kiya Thompson, a junior who led Henry Clay at 13.4 points per game, finished third overall. Destyne Jackson, a junior who averaged a city-best 26 points per game for Frederick Douglass, and Terri Abram, a senior who averaged 11.9 points at Lafayette, rounded out this year’s First-Team selections.
Jay Ballard, a junior at Lexington Catholic, led the Second Team vote-getters. Kyrah Hardin (Bryan Station), Elise Ellison-Coons (Paul Laurence Dunbar), Dee Dee Wheeler (Sayre) and KeLynn Clay (Bryan Station) were also named to the Second Team. Wheeler received a first-place vote and Ellison-Coons, a freshman, was the only non-junior or non-senior named on a ballot this year.
About the vote: The nine KHSAA boys’ basketball coaches in Lexington were asked during the postseason to nominate players from their own team for All-City consideration. Later in the postseason the coaches were asked to rank, 1-10, their top players from that list of nominees (they were permitted to vote for their own players). Point values were assigned to each voting position (10 points for first-place votes, nine points for second-place votes, etc.) and the total accumulation of those points was used create the first and second teams.
First team
Player
School
Height
Class
PPG
Mashaya Cecil
Paul Laurence Dunbar
5-5
Sr.
24.0
Caroline Bennett
Lafayette
5-8
Sr.
16.7
Kiya Thompson
Henry Clay
5-7
Jr.
13.4
Destyne Jackson
Frederick Douglass
5-7
Jr.
26.0
Terri Abram
Lafayette
5-8
Sr.
11.9
Second team
Player
School
Height
Class
PPG
Jay Ballard
Lexington Catholic
5-8
Jr.
16.8
Kyrah Hardin
Bryan Station
5-5
Sr.
11.4
Elise Ellison-Coons
Paul Laurence Dunbar
5-10
Fr.
12.7
Dee Dee Wheeler
Sayre
5-7
Sr.
18.3
KeLynn Clay
Bryan Station
5-7
Jr.
14.4
Honorable mention
(All others who received votes, listed in alphabetical order)
Player
School
Class
CurtShonna Cannon
Bryan Station
Sr.
Grace Combs
Lexington Christian
Jr.
Anaiyah Cotton
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Sr.
Cheyenne Fullwood
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Jr.
Maylo Given
Lexington Catholic
Jr.
Peyton Humphreys
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Sr.
Cheyenne Jones
Henry Clay
Sr.
Shylah Lyvers
Tates Creek
Sr.
Isabel Pergande
Sayre
Sr.
Braxton Price
Henry Clay
Sr.
Bethany Selby
Lexington Christian
Jr.
Tamira Watts
Tates Creek
Sr.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
