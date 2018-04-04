Recruit who spurned UK, son of NBA star playing in Kentucky-Ohio All-Star game

The Kentucky-Ohio All-Star festivities are set for this weekend at Thomas More College.

The Slam Jam Fest, which is free to the public and includes a slam-dunk contest, kicks things off at 7 p.m. Friday. The girls All-Star game is at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with the boys’ contest to follow at about 7:30 p.m.

Here are some interesting tidbits about the participants in this weekend’s event.

No thanks, UK

None of the boys’ participants on either side are headed to the University of Kentucky, but one of Ohio’s top players was offered a scholarship by UK in the fall.

Jaxson Hayes, a 6-foot-9 power forward out of Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, chose Texas over a final list of schools that included UK, Butler, Xavier and Georgetown. Recruiting site 247Sports has Hayes ranked as the nation’s 137th recruit and the 33rd-best power forward in its composite ranking.

Hayes received a scholarship offer from UK during an in-home visit on Sept. 19; 10 days later he committed to Texas, which had been involved in his recruitment much longer.

Scout.com’s Evan Daniels told Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader in September that Hayes was “a classic late-bloomer.” He was not nationally-ranked and didn’t have any high-major offers until the summer preceding his senior season at Moeller.

Hayes didn’t start for his high school until this season, at the end of which he and teammate Jeremiah Davenport led Moeller to its fourth state championship. Davenport, who’s signed with Wright State, will team up in college next season with Skyelar Potter, a Warren Central standout who’s playing for Kentucky this weekend. Potter led the Dragons to the Sweet Sixteen semifinals in March.

Mr. and Miss No-Shows

Mercer County’s Trevon Faulkner and Seygan Robins, who in March made history by becoming the first players to sweep Mr. and Miss Basketball for one school in a single season, will both suit up for Kentucky this weekend.

The same cannot be said for their Ohio counterparts. Neither Miss Basketball winner Kierstan Bell (McKinley) nor Mr. Basketball recipient Dane Goodwin (Upper Arlington) are set to play.

Bell, a 6-foot-1 junior, was not eligible to play in the game because she isn’t a senior. She won Miss Basketball for the second year in a row, and is the favorite to become the first three-time girls’ winner in Ohio history (a potential feat that’s helped her earn the nickname “She-Bron,” as James is currently the only three-time winner in state history).

Goodwin, who’s signed with Notre Dame, opted to not play in this All-Star event but will play in Ohio’s North-South All-Star event on April 20. Tim Casey, Upper Arlington’s coach, is the head coach of the Ohio boys.

All-Star blood

Pete Nance has a surname that carries some weight in northeastern Ohio.

His dad, Larry Nance, was a three-time NBA All-Star, including twice for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who retired his number. Larry Nance Jr., Pete’s brother, currently plays for the Cavs.

Pete is making his own name. The 6-10 power forward, who played for Revere High School in Richfield (about 20 miles from downtown Cleveland), has signed with Northwestern University and is considered a four-star prospect by ESPN, which ranked him 73rd nationally.

Revere, where Nance Jr. also played, fell to LeBron James’ alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary, in the Division II regional semifinals. The two placed a bet on the outcome of the game, before which James didn’t hold back.

“We raise banners where I’m from so we’re not worried about Revere at all,” James told Cleveland.com. St. Vincent-St. Mary has won six state titles in Ohio; Revere has never reached the state semifinals.

D1 lineup

None of the teams want for Division I talent.

Eleven of Kentucky’s 15 girls are definitely headed to DI institutions, including three to the University of Louisville — Robins, Molly Lockhart (Butler) and Mykasa Robinson (Ashland Blazer) and three to NKU — Taylor Clos (Campbell County), Ally Niece (Simon Kenton) and Emmy Souder (Mercer County). The others are headed to Ball State (Anna Clephane, Scott), DePaul (Lexi Held, Cooper), Lipscomb (Keely Morrow), Morehead State (Mackenzie Schwarber, Campbell County) and Tennessee-Martin (Emma Davis, Mercer County).

Mashayla Cecil (Paul Laurence Dunbar) and Jaela Johnson (Manual) have been recruited by Division I schools but have not made their intentions known. Russell’s Madison Darnell (Georgetown College) and Simon Kenton’s Shelby Harmeyer (Campbellsville) are staying in state.

Ohio’s girls’ roster is stacked, too. It includes Taylor Mikesell, a Maryland signee who defeated Mercer County’s Lexy Lake last week in the finals of the national three-point contest, as well as three other Big Ten signees in Jasmine Hale (Wisconsin), Naz Hillmon (Michigan) and Bexley Wallace (Penn State). Abby Prohaska, one of three Lakota West players on the roster, has signed with two-time national champion Notre Dame. Ohio’s other DI signees are: Sophia Fortner (Toledo), Ally Haar (Niagara), Lexi Lance (Toledo), Alexis Starks (Gardner-Webb) and Kyla Whitehead (Dayton).

Six Kentucky boys have signed to play for DI schools. Faulkner, who’s headed to Northern Kentucky, is the only one among them staying in state. He’s joined by Potter, Southwestern’s Steven Fitzgerald (Samford), Cooper’s Adam Kunkel (Belmont), Aspire Academy’s Ousmane Ndim (LIU-Brooklyn) and John Hardin’s Mickey Pearson (St. Louis). Trinity’s Jay Scrubb had a few reported offers, including WKU, but chose to attend Aspire Academy for a post-graduate prep year.

Ohio has seven other Division I signees on its boys’ roster in addition to Davenport, Goodwin, Hayes and Nance. Jerome Hunter, who’s signed with Indiana, is the highest-ranked prospect in the game at No. 52 in 247Sports’ composite ranking. Justin Ahrens (Ohio State), Dwayne Cohill (Dayton), Mark Mayle (UMass-Lowell), Deshon Parker (James Madison), Darius Quisenberry (Youngstown State) and Dylan Swingle (Duquesne) are all D1-bound.