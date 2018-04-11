Rosters revealed for the Kentucky East-West All-Star basketball games

Rosters for the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches/Dawahares East-West All-Star basketball game were released Wednesday by the KABC.
Both games will be played Saturday at Transylvania University following the completion of Kentucky All-Star tryouts earlier in the day. The girls’ All-Star game will be played at 5:30 p.m. with the boys’ game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Admissiomn is $6.
Rosters for all four squads are listed below. This year’s Mr. and Miss Basketball winners, Trevon Faulkner and Seygan Robins, are both scheduled to participate.
BOYS
East: Dalton Barnett, Menifee County; Wyatt Battaile, Pikeville; Caleb Bonny, Estill County; Eric “Boss” Boone, Bryan Station; Mekell Burries, Newport; Tanner Clos, Campbell County; Trevon Faulkner, Mercer County; Steven Fitzgerald, Pulaski County; CJ Fredrick, Covington Catholic; Carter Hendricksen, Lexington Christian Academy; Adam Kunkel, Cooper; Will Philpot, Clark County; Cooper Robb, Scott County; Deven Stone, Wolfe County; J.R. Tackett, Floyd Central; Chase Villers, Ashland Blazer
West: Michael Burns, Butler; Cameron Cartwright, McCracken County; Chatman Ellis, Webster County; Jared Coomer, Barren County; G’Corian Gardner, Owensboro; Jalen Johnson, Hopkinsville; Zach Kelch, Simon Kenton; Pierce Kiesler, St. Xavier; Curt Lewis, Valley; Lez Means, Marion County; Mickey Pearson, John Hardin; Skyelar Potter, Warren Central; Cobe Penny, Anderson County; Jereome Reed, Paducah Tilghman; Jay Scrubb, Trinity; Brennan Stanley, Walton-Verona; Markelo Sullivan, Fairdale; Anthony Wales, Fern Creek; Detorrion Ware, Christian County
GIRLS
East: Shemaya Behanan, Clark County; Mashayla Cecil, Pail Laurence Dunbar; Anna Clephane, Scott; Taylor Clos, Campbell County; Emma Davis; Abby Estes, Whitley County; Macie Gibson, Owsley County; Blair Green, Harlan County; Lexi Held, Cooper; Hannah Kash, Lee County; Lauren Lamblin, Spencer County; Seygan Robins, Mercer County; Mykasa Robinson, Ashland Blazer; Emmy Souder, Mercer County
West: Grace Berger, Sacred Heart; Reagan Blackburn, Muhlenberg County; Danielle Feldkamp, Mercy; Ciaja Harbison, Male; Shelby Harmeyer, Simon Kenton; Trinitee Jackson, Christian County; Jaela Johnson, Manul; Molly Lockhart, Butler; Keely Morrow, Bowling Green; Ally Niece, Simon Kenton; Rayven Peeples, John Hardin; Caitlin Simon, Edmonson County; Alexis Smith, Fern Creek; Macey Turley; Murray; Marly Walls, Nelson County
