East was a beast in this year’s Kentucky All-Star series

The East Boys and Girls swept their West counterparts in the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches/Dawahares East-West All-Star basketball games Saturday night at Transylvania University’s Beck Center. The East girls won, 114-100, before the boys completed the sweep, 134-111, in the second game.
Mr. Basketball winner Trevon Faulkner, a multi-sport star at Mercer County who’s signed to play basketball at Northern Kentucky University, led the East boys with 19 points and seven rebounds. He also dished out three assists in 19 minutes of work.
Emma Davis, also a Mercer County standout, led the East girls with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including a 6-for-9 mark from beyond the arc. The Tennessee-Martin signee also had five rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes.
Eric “Boss” Boone, a star at Bryan Station who recently committed to Tallahasse Community College, had 18 points and six rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench for the East boys. Skyelar Potter (Warren Central) and Markelo Sullivan (Fairdale) had 17 points apiece to lead the West.
Miss Basketball winner Seygan Robins, who’s signed with the University of Louisville, had 10 points, seven assists and two steals for the East girls. University of Kentucky signee Blair Green scored seven points while Mashayla Cecil, the 11th Region Player of the Year out of Paul Laurence Dunbar, had six points, four assists and two steals off the bench.
Nelson County standout Marly Walls had 18 points, four assists and two steals off the bench to lead the West girls.
East Boys 134, West Boys 111
EAST—Trevon Faulkner 19, Eric “Boss” Boone 18, Chase Villers 2, Deven Stone 9, Wyatt Battaile 12, Zack Kelch 10, J.R. Tackett 13, Cobe Penny 8, Will Philpot 7, MeKell Burries 5, Caleb Bonny 14, Tanner Clos 3, Steven Fitzgerald 14
WEST—Anthony Wales 11, Mickey Pearson 13, Chatman Ellis 7, Skyelar Potter 17, Jalen Johnson 11, Markelo Sullivan 17, Cameron Cartwright 4, Jared Coomer 2, Pierce Kiesler 15, Brennan Stanley 6, Lez Means 4, J.J. Reed 2, Michael Burns 2
Halftime—East 69-50.
East Girls 114, West Girls 100
EAST—Seygan Robins 10, Shemaya Behanan 1, Taylor Clos 7, Mykasa Robinson 9, Hannah Kash 8, Emma Davis 20, Anna Clephane 10, Lexi Held 12, Macie Gibson 8, Abbey Estes 6, Mashayla Cecil 6, Blair Green 7, Emmy Souder 10
WEST—Marly Walls 18, Raegan Blackburn 5, Macey Turley 6, Ciaja Harbison 11, Lauren Lomblin 2, Keely Morrow 8, Shelby Harmeyer 15, Grace Berger 7, Molly Lockhart 16, Danielle Feldkamp 4, Trinitee Jackson 8
Halftime—East 53-50
