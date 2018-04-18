Lexington boys' basketball coach resigns to explore other career options

Bryan Station boys' basketball coach Tommy Johnson resigned from that position on Friday, April 13.
Johnson went 68-48 in four seasons leading the Defenders. That stretch included two trips to the 11th Region tournaments; Bryan Station lost to Lexington Catholic, 56-53, in the region finals in Johnson's first season and fell to Madison Central in the first round this season after a three-overtime contest, the longest game in 11th Region tournament history.
Johnson said he loved coaching at Station and was proud of what his been teams achieved in his time with the program, but he wants to pursue administrative opportunities in the future. He will continue teaching health and physical education at Bryan Station.
"There's just other stuff I want to do with my career," Johnson said.
Johnson was the boys' basketball head coach at Franklin County High School for two seasons before taking over at Bryan Station in June 2014. He played football for a couple seasons at Eastern Kentucky University after standing out in basketball and football at Frankfort High School.
A job listing for the position was made available on the KHSAA website on Wednesday, Bryan Station Principal James McMillin said. The school will solicit applications for a few weeks before interviewing candidates, who are encouraged to email McMillin at james.mcmillin2@fayette.kyschools.us. McMillin said there' should already been great interest expressed to him.
