Bryan Station boys' basketball head coach Tommy Johnson resigned from the program on Friday. He wants to someday get into administration. "There's just other stuff I want to do with my career," Johnson said.
Bryan Station boys' basketball head coach Tommy Johnson resigned from the program on Friday. He wants to someday get into administration. "There's just other stuff I want to do with my career," Johnson said. Matt Goins
Bryan Station boys' basketball head coach Tommy Johnson resigned from the program on Friday. He wants to someday get into administration. "There's just other stuff I want to do with my career," Johnson said. Matt Goins

High School Basketball

Lexington boys' basketball coach resigns to explore other career options

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

April 18, 2018 03:23 PM

Bryan Station boys' basketball coach Tommy Johnson resigned from that position on Friday, April 13.

Johnson went 68-48 in four seasons leading the Defenders. That stretch included two trips to the 11th Region tournaments; Bryan Station lost to Lexington Catholic, 56-53, in the region finals in Johnson's first season and fell to Madison Central in the first round this season after a three-overtime contest, the longest game in 11th Region tournament history.

Johnson said he loved coaching at Station and was proud of what his been teams achieved in his time with the program, but he wants to pursue administrative opportunities in the future. He will continue teaching health and physical education at Bryan Station.

Station
Bryan Station head coach Tommy Johnson in action as Bryan Station High School played University University Heights in theTraditional Bank Holiday Classic played at Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington Ky., Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Bryan Station won 82-69.
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

"There's just other stuff I want to do with my career," Johnson said.

Johnson was the boys' basketball head coach at Franklin County High School for two seasons before taking over at Bryan Station in June 2014. He played football for a couple seasons at Eastern Kentucky University after standing out in basketball and football at Frankfort High School.

A job listing for the position was made available on the KHSAA website on Wednesday, Bryan Station Principal James McMillin said. The school will solicit applications for a few weeks before interviewing candidates, who are encouraged to email McMillin at james.mcmillin2@fayette.kyschools.us. McMillin said there' should already been great interest expressed to him.

  Comments  