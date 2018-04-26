He took only 42 shots last season, but this champ will play college basketball

Casey Nowak became the fifth starter for the Covington Catholic boys’ state championship basketball team to choose to play college basketball next season when he committed to Thomas More College on Monday. Nowak will also play baseball for the Saints.
Nowak was the least-heralded of CovCath’s starters, averaging just 1.4 points and 1.4 rebounds, but he was an integral piece to the Colonels’ defense and played in every game. He took only 42 shots as a senior, connecting on 18, but was 9-for-18 from behind the three-point line for the Colonels.
Fellow CovCath starters CJ Fredrick (University of Iowa) and Jake Walter (Xavier) will play at the NCAA Division I level while Aiden Ruthsatz will play at Christian Brothers, a Division II school in Tennessee. AJ Mayer, who led the football team to a state title in December, has signed to play quarterback at Miami of Ohio, a member of the Mid-American Conference at the FBS level.
Thomas More currently competes at the NCAA Division III level but recently was invited to join the NAIA — in which it competed until 1990 — as a member of the Mid-South Conference beginning with the 2019-20 school year. Thomas More, which as a former NAIA member would be immediately eligible for postseason competitions, has not yet made a formal decision on whether it will accept that invitation.
- Joel Day, a star senior at Campbell County who helped the team advance past the first round of the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in March, will play college basketball at Thomas More, too.
- Former Paducah Tilghman standout Sayveon McEwen, one of Kentucky’s top basketball players in the class of 2016, committed to Robert Morris University on Tuesday. McEwen averaged 17.4 points and shot 40.9 percent from behind the three-point line as a sophomore at Shawnee Community College this season. He’ll have two years of eligibility with the Colonials.
- Brad Martin, a Clark County standout who went on to play golf at Morehead State University, has been named the Director of Operations for Golf House Kentucky. Martin, the son of Paul Laurence Dunbar Coach Wesley Martin, previously was the tournament director for the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour in Auburn, Ala.
- Delaney Enlow, a two-sport standout at Woodford County, this week committed to play softball for Louisiana-Lafayette. Enlow, a sophomore, is batting .429 this season for the Yellow Jackets. She also led the girls’ basketball team to the 11th Region tournament, averaging 15.9 points and 10 rebounds, and is on track to become the program’s top rebounder.
