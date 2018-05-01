A big name in Kentucky high school basketball is on the move

Tim Haworth, who for the last eight seasons has led a basketball resurgence at Hopkinsville High School, was on Tuesday named the new boys' head coach at Male High School in Louisville.
Haworth's hiring was first reported by Tyler Dixon of the Kentucky New Era.
Hopkinsville, where Haworth was an assistant before taking over the program starting with the 2010-11 season, won five 2nd Region titles during his tenure.
Haworth was 200-58 with the Tigers and led them to three 30-win seasons and six 20-win seasons; the program had won 30 games only twice prior to his tenure and had only three 20-win seasons between 1990 and his takeover.
Hopkinsville won its only state title in 1985. Male is among five schools that have won four state titles, tied for second-most in state history, but the Bulldogs haven't won one since 1975. Male, which plays in the 7th Region, hasn't qualified for the state tournament since 2002.
Comments