Want to see Romeo Langford battle Kentucky's All-Stars? Get your tickets fast.

Tickets for the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star basketball series go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, May 7.
The annual series, which pits All-Star teams of Kentucky boys and girls against their Indiana counterparts, will be held next month. Kentucky's pair of games are set for Friday, June 8 at Bellarmine University's Knights Hall in Louisville while the Indiana half of the schedule will be played Saturday, June 9 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Romeo Langford, Indiana's Mr. Basketball winner, committed to Indiana University earlier this week. Langford picking the home-state Hoosiers and his high school's proximity to the game site — he played for New Albany, which is right across the river from Louisville and about 20 minutes from Bellarmine — leads Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Executive Director Scott Chalk to believe the Kentucky half of the series will produce a sell-out crowd. Knights Hall seats about 2,200 spectators.
Tickets for the games at Bellarmine will be available through the KABC website and via kyallstars.eventbrite.com. That session will cost $15.
Indiana's tickets will be available via Ticketmaster. Prices for that session range from $7-$100, plus additional fees.
Kentucky's boys last season defeated Indiana for the first time since 2008 after an exciting double-overtime battle in Frankfort. This year's Kentucky team features Trevon Faulkner, the Mr. Basketball winner who's signed with Northern Kentucky University, along with several other Division I prospects.
