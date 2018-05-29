Kentucky's loaded junior class will soon face Indiana rivals

The main events of the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series aren't until next weekend, but the undercard matchups are almost here.
The Kentucky-Indiana Junior All-Star games will be played Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3 in Louisville and Indianapolis, the same cities where the senior games will be played. The teams will play at 2 p.m. (girls) and 4 p.m. (boys) each day, beginning at Trinity High School on Saturday and traveling to Ben Davis High School on Sunday.
Kentucky's roster of boys is stacked. Pendleton County star Dontaie Allen, who's receiving interest from the University of Kentucky and who's recently picked up offers from Xavier and WKU, is among a gaggle of players expected to challenge for the Mr. Basketball crown next season. Also in that mix are University Heights' KyKy Tandy, who's been in touch with UK and has offers from Tennessee, Cincinnati and Kansas State, as well as Trinity's David Johnson (offers from Louisville and Ohio State) and Scott County's Michael Moreno, who's been offered by Iowa and a host of mid-major schools.
Brennan Canada (Clark County, Isaiah Cozart (Madison Central), Jordan Graham (Clark County) and Kyle Rode (Lexington Christian) are the other locals who've made the boys' roster. No girls from Lexington made the junior roster but there are three from the area — Haley Harrison (Clark County), Maaliya Owens (Scott County) and Ivy Turner (Danville) — who did.
Emma King, a Lincoln County standout who committed to the University of Kentucky last June, is on the girls' roster.
Bardstown Coach James Brewer will lead the junior boys and Boyd County's Pete Fraley will do the same for the girls. Tickets will be $10 at the door for each day's session.
The complete Kentucky boys' and girls' rosters can be found below.
There remain about 500 tickets for the Kentucky portion of the senior All-Star series. Those are $15 (for both games) and can be purchased at kyallstars.eventbrite.com. Fans can also make tax-deductible donations to support the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches' efforts to revitalize the series using that link.
Kentucky Boys' Junior All-Stars
(listed in the order provided by the KABC)
David Johnson, Trinity (6-foot-4 guard)
KyKy Tandy, University Heights (6-1 guard)
Michael Moreno, Scott County (6-7 forward)
Kyle Rode, Lexington Christian (6-8 forward)
Dontaie Allen, Pendleton County (6-6 guard)
Isaiah Cozart, Madison Central (6-7 center)
Nick Thelen, Covington Catholic (6-7 forward)
Jordan Graham, Clark County (6-3 guard)
Jaago Kalakon, Waggener (6-4 guard)
Rodriguez Thomas, Paducah Tilghman (6-2 guard)
Brennan Canada, Clark County (6-7 forward)
Jamarion Sharp, Hopkinsville (7-0 center)
Noah Back, Perry County Central (6-4 guard)
Dieonte Miles, Walton-Verona (6-10 center)
Kentucky Girls' Junior All-Stars
(listed in the order provided by the KABC)
Mackenzie Keelin, Owensboro Catholic (6-1 post)
Cameron Browning, Male (6-3 post)
Mikayla Kinnard, Eastern (5-9 guard)
Lauren Schwartz, Ryle (5-10 swing)
Zoie Barth, Highlands (5-9 swing)
Ivy Turner, Danville (5-4 wing)
Haley Harrison, Clark County (5-8 wing)
Maaliya Owens, Scott County (5-9 wing)
Ashlee Harris, Sacred Heart (5-6 guard)
Emma King, Lincoln County (5-9 wing)
Nila Blackford, Manual (6-0 post)
Savannah Wheeler, Boyd County (5-9 wing)
Emma Hacker, Menifee County (6-1 post)
Aaliyah Hampton, Christian County (5-6 guard)
Jasmin Elder, Butler (5-9 wing)
Jada Higgins, Knott County Central (5-8 guard)
