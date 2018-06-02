Kentucky Junior All-Stars, without two of their best, take down Indiana

Kentucky's Junior boys' All-Star team was without headliners Dontaie Allen and KyKy Tandy, but the available members of the team did enough to get the job done against their Indiana counterparts on Saturday.
The Kentucky Junior All-Stars defeated the Indiana Juniors, 113-109, in overtime at Trinity High School in Louisville. The teams will play another game at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis at 4 p.m. Sunday.
David Johnson, playing on his home court, had a team-high 28 points on 11-for-22 shooting. He had six rebounds and six assists for the Kentucky Juniors.
Madison Central's Isaiah Cozart (13 points, 10 rebounds), Scott County's Michael Moreno (20 points, 12 rebounds) and Covington Catholic's Nick Thelen (10 points, 10 rebounds) all finished with double-doubles. Lexington Christian Academy star Kyle Rode had eight points and 13 rebounds.
Jordan Graham (Clark County) and Dieonte Miles (Walton-Verona) finished in double figures, scoring 13 and 11 respectively.
Cobie Barnes, a 6-foot-5 forward with offers from Evansville and Miami of Ohio, led the Indiana Juniors with 30 points and 15 rebounds.
Allen and Tandy both attended the Pangos All-American Camp, a national invite-only event in California, this weekend.
The Indiana girls defeated Kentucky's girls, 91-72. Manual's Nila Blackford led Kentucky with 12 points and nine rebounds in only 14 minutes of action.
