Top recruit Zion Harmon has a new school. See where he's enrolled.

Zion Harmon will play high school basketball in western Kentucky next season.

Harmon, who will be a sophomore next season, has enrolled at Marshall County High School. Danville-based reporter Larry Vaught wrote on VaughtsViews.com that Harmon met with his future teammates Tuesday, and included a photo of that meeting.

Harmon last season played at Adair County and played at Bowling Green as an eighth-grader. Mike Harmon, Zion's dad, confirmed the latest move to Vaught.

"He likes playing in Kentucky. I wanted him to stay in a school system so he can have a normal school life," Mike Harmon said. "Whatever God has planned for him, we know it will just make him stronger but we think this move to Marshall County is a great fit for him and will present challenges that give him unique opportunities."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Marshall County went 19-12 last season, falling to Graves County in the 1st Region semifinals. The Marshals have won seven region titles, their last coming in 2012.

Rumors surrounding another move by the family swirled over the last month. Bowling Green, McCracken County and Scott County were other schools linked to Zion.

Mike Harmon told Vaught that Zion, a top-10 prospect in the class of 2021, eventually will reclassify to the 2020 recruiting class. Zion currently has offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Southern Methodist and Stephen F. Austin.

"We are doing all it takes for him to have the opportunity to reclassify if that is what he wants to do," Mike said. "We will take it year by year based on how he develops."

Marshall County High School hosts an annual exposure event, the Marshall County Hoopfest, that draws high-profile recruits.

The school was the target of a shooting in January.